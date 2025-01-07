‘This is going to make me very uncomfortable’: The 75 Hard challenge is blowing up on TikTok

It’s hardly a week into 2025, but already people are going pedal to the metal with their New Year’s resolutions. For many, that means committing to working out more, reading instead of scrolling, cutting down on alcohol, and eating healthier. But what if there was a challenge that combined all these goals with a 75-day time frame?

If you’ve been scrolling through TikTok lately, you’ve probably stumbled upon a stream of progress photos and 30-second videos flooding your FYP, all tagged with #75Hard. With over a billion views under the hashtag, #75Hard has joined the ranks of viral wellness challenges including “The October Theory” and “Lucky Girl Syndrome,” each promising a life overhaul in just a few weeks. “75Hard hates to see me coming,” posted one TikTok creator, over a clip of her sticking up Post-it notes counting down to the end of the 75 days. “My goal for 2024 was to make myself uncomfortable, and this is going to make me very uncomfortable,” added another in a vlog of her first day attempting the challenge.

Though #75Hard has recently exploded in popularity in conjunction with the new year, it was first created in 2019 by author and podcaster Andy Frisella. The challenge, outlined in his viral program 75 Hard: A Tactical Guide to Winning the War With Yourself, sets out two 45-minute workouts a day, a diet of the participant’s choice, with no cheat meals or alcohol allowed, plus drinking a gallon of water and reading 10 pages of a nonfiction book a day. One slip up means starting the challenge over from the beginning. Available for free online, Frisella describes the program as a “transformative mental toughness program” and likens it to an “Ironman for your brain.”

While Frisella’s not a certified personal trainer or doctor and doesn’t provide specific dietary guidance, this kind of no-nonsense, high-intensity marketing has hit home with a very specific type of person looking to kick-start their 2025. For those who have previously completed the challenge, it’s no surprise that they feel better for it. Exercise and a good diet are both good for your body and mental and emotional well-being, while staying well-hydrated can lower the risk of stress-related disorders like anxiety and depression.