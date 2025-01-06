Meet the ethics czar who will vet Trump officials

The top U.S. ethics official charged with preventing government workers’ conflicts of interest is about to take the hot seat in Washington, as President-elect Donald Trump ‘s new cabinet and other appointees declare their financial assets and prepare for their new jobs.

“We are in touch with the transition team and working with them,” said David Huitema recently when he sat down with Reuters for his first official interview since being sworn in for the job on Dec. 16. The inauguration will be Jan. 20.

Ethics experts say the director of the Office of Government Ethics, or OGE, is in the spotlight during any presidential transition, but Huitema faces special challenges ahead of Trump’s second term, evaluating a myriad of business ties for Trump, his family and advisers. President Joe Biden appointed Huitema in 2023, but he was not confirmed by the then Democratic-controlled Senate for more than a year.

Experts pointed to the shortened tenure of Walter Shaub, the last person to hold the job when Trump entered the White House. Shaub was OGE director from 2013 and left in July 2017, before his five-year term was up, after clashes with the Trump administration. They also noted that several of Trump’s latest nominees have expressed disdain for the agencies they will run.