Reading isn’t dead. Far from it. In fact, there’s just too much to read. We’re all stuck under an avalanche of content from the moment we wake up and reach for our phones, and our key interface with the world is text (typography). With so much to read, great writing, hidden in intimidating walls of text, often goes unconsumed. We give it the TL;DR brushoff.

That’s a shame because excellent prose can make us laugh, cry, or see the world in a different way, but it sometimes gets pushed aside. With a few typographic changes it could have made it more welcoming to the reader. Whether you’re a reader, a writer or a graphic designer working with text (or some combination of all three), here are some things you can do to improve the reading experience, both for yourself and others. BE A MODERN READER When it comes to maximizing the ROI for your reading time, you can’t change the typography for someone else’s writing, but you can employ tactics to help you get more out of your reading time with less frustration.

1. Take stock of your reading. Being at least somewhat aware of your reading habits is a step toward becoming a mindful reader and using your reading time in the best ways possible. Try for just one day to make brief notes about what you read. Simple notes will do: Give the text a name (like “news on phone”) and estimate the time you spent reading it. Bonus points for identifying the kind of reading (skimming, scanning, extensive, intensive) and the type of writing (persuasive, narrative, expository, descriptive). Double bonus points for noting how the text made you feel (entertained, confused, angered, apathetic, etc.). Triple bonus points for notes on the fonts used. 2. Build skimming skills. Skimming and scanning are essential skills for the modern reader. Become an expert skimmer. Start out skimming the structure of text (headings and subheads). If those attract you, scan the text for key terms to help you quickly decide if it’s worth sticking with. If not, move on to something with greater value. 3. Suss out the source. Who wrote it? Who published it? When? Your reading time is too valuable to spend on second-rate sources and out-of-date info.

4. Become a reading connoisseur. Make a mental (or physical) note when you encounter a great piece of writing, a cunning use of metaphor or the skillful distillation of a complex topic. Define what good writing means to you and demand that level of excellence when choosing where to spend your reading time. 5. Keep reading books. The deep engagement of book reading still can’t be beat for entertainment and enrichment. It’s also great training for discernment in daily text consumption. You almost never hear, “I regret having read that book.” BE A GOOD TYPOGRAPHER

It’s the 21st century, and unless you’re still putting pen to paper when you write, you’re setting type digitally when you write. Whether you are a writer, content creator, or graphic designer, you’re also a typesetter. Here are a few tried and true typographic lessons from the past and present that your readers will thank you for. 1. Empathy rules. Be an empathetic writer and typographer. Write clearly and set type with care. You know what you like and what gets under your skin when reading. Use that knowledge to guide your editorial and typographic decisions. Think about how you might make your writing more accessible by examining your word choice, challenging your assumptions, and being intentional in your layout and font choices. 2. Size matters a lot. The number one legibility factor for text is the size of the type. It’s more important than choosing between a serif or sans serif and more important than the weight, width, or color of the type. For running text, use type that’s 10-point (or the screen equivalent) on the small side and as big as 14-point on the large side.

3. Don’t get cute. You might be tempted to make your type look more interesting by centering it or setting it flush to the right margin. While these alignments can be fine for small amounts of text, like an invitation or the title of a document, they’re not helpful for longer content. Stick with the most rational alignment: flush-left text. Justified text (flush to the left and right margins) might make text blocks look neat, but it tends to introduce noticeable variations in spacing, and noticeable is not good. You want the reading experience to be seamless for your readers. Flush-left type is evenly spaced, which aids in comprehension. 4. Choose optimal line lengths. In very general terms, the optimal line length for reading is about 65 characters. We don’t read letters, we read words and groups of words at a time. A 65-character line ensures enough words (around ten) for readers to assemble your thoughts and take your meaning. Longer lines promote fatigue and “doubling,” that sadness-inducing problem of reading the same line twice. Shorter lines break up thoughts in text, forcing readers to descend a typographic ladder to get the meaning of a sentence. 5. Enable skim and scan. We’ve established that skimming and scanning are essential modern reading skills. Turn on that function in your own writing and typesetting. Summarize your sections with informative heads and subheads. Use line spaces to force a pause in reading action. Use italics with purpose. Guide your reader through the text, providing visual rest with your use of space and illustrations.