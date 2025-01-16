This clinic is designed to remove weight stigma from the healthcare experience

BY Shalene Gupta4 minute read

Knownwell Clinic is tucked inside a multistory building that looks more like a house than an office in Needham, Massachusetts. Inside, one wall is covered in potted plants and the others are painted with pastel shapes. Wide velvet chairs are scattered throughout the waiting room, which has gold and marble accents. The decor radiates calm. And that’s the idea.

Brooke Boyarsky Pratt started Knownwell after a lifetime of facing weight stigma from physicians. One of her earliest memories is a doctor telling her to go to fat camp. The discrimination continued as she got older. “No matter what the problem was, the doctor would say ‘You’re overweight, eat less’ and dismiss my health concern,” she says. [Photo: courtesy Knownwell] Boyarsky Pratt isn’t an isolated case. In one study of more than 2,000 overweight adults, participants said that the highest source of weight stigma came from their family members, followed by doctors. In another study of 2,000-plus doctors, on average respondents showed a strong preference for thin people over fat people. Moreover, studies show most weight-loss programs don’t actually lead to long-term results. “The current system leads people to avoid primary care, which is the worst possible outcome,” Boyarsky Pratt says, later adding, “Research shows our current approach is making obesity worse. It feels like my calling to create something that welcomes patients.”

Knownwell Clinic opened its doors in May 2023. “It’s designed to be a home for people with obesity,” Boyarsky Pratt says. “We’ve thought about the population, from having wide doors to larger furniture.” Knownwell offers weight-management care for those who want it, but also primary care services where clinicians will not bring up weight with their patients. Often patients flow between groups. “The surprising part is patients will come for primary care and during the second visit they’ll bring up weight services on their own,” Boyarsky Pratt says. Knownwell provides in-person and virtual care. Boyarsky Pratt chose to start the clinic in Massachusetts because insurance in the state covers obesity care. “I wanted to test the model in a place where insurance would cover us,” she says, noting that other patients in New England with certain insurance can also visit the clinic.

In October, Knownwell opened a location in Plano, Texas, about 30 minutes north of Dallas. “Dallas is the opposite of Boston,” Boyarsky Pratt says. “You have a huge population who needs weight-management services, [there’s] a dearth of primary care, and bad insurance coverage—we wanted to show the model can work there.” Currently, nearly all of Knownwell’s patients are covered by insurance. Although a self-pay option is available, it’s usually for patients who are there only to see Knownwell’s dietitian. Boyarsky Pratt points out that since Knownwell provides primary care, if an insurer doesn’t cover obesity, the clinician is usually able to get coverage because they are also addressing other issues such as hypertension and diabetes. Boyarsky Pratt says that over the past year, Knownwell’s patient base has grown 375% while the company has raised more than $20 million in funding.

Each step of Knownwell’s process has been designed to set patients at ease and center their health concerns over their weight. Clinicians are trained in obesity management and have certificates in trauma-informed care. (Knownwell will sponsor new hires for the certificate if they don’t already have it.) Upon arrival, when patients get their vitals tested, they are led to a private room where they undergo a body scan. There they can opt out of seeing their weight. “The body scan is helpful,” says Nicholas Zenquis, the practice manager in Needham, “because sometimes when you’re doing strength training you put on muscle not fat, so it takes the focus off of the number [on a scale].” Zenquis has struggled with weight himself and has his own stories of facing stigma at the doctor’s office. He points to other thoughtful details at the practice, such as a range of different-size blood pressure cuffs, including a thigh cuff, which he says is more accurate than an extra-large arm band. Inside the examination rooms, the exam chairs can automatically weigh patients if they don’t want to use the scale. Again, viewing the number is optional.