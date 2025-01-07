Amazon’s Melania Trump documentary is just the beginning

BY Joe Berkowitz4 minute read

Sometimes, the medium is indeed the message. When the just-announced Melania Trump documentary comes out later this year, for instance, it will likely be less known for its content than for where people are watching it: on Amazon Prime Video.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

He’s not the only one, either. Tech and media CEOs including Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, OpenAI’s Sam Altman, Apple’s Tim Cook, and Google’s Sundar Pinchai, have all reportedly met with Trump—and Zuckerberg and Altman also donated to the inauguration fund. Like Bezos, Los Angeles Times owner Patrick Soon-Shiong also ordered his newspaper to refrain from endorsing a candidate, squashing an editorial that had already been written. And also like Bezos, Soon-Shiong has signaled an interest in distributing MAGA-friendly media, reportedly meeting with former SNL comedian Rob Schneider about creating an all-female talk show to serve as “the opposite” of The View. It’s quite a turnaround for Bezos, though, who described himself as Trump’s “perceived political enemy” in 2019, when the Department of Defense under Trump awarded Amazon Web Services rival Microsoft a $10 billion contract to put sensitive data on a cloud server.

Going back further, Bezos once condemned candidate Trump in 2016 for attacking the media. “One of the things that makes this country as amazing as it is,” Bezos said at the time, “is that we are allowed to criticize and scrutinize our elected leaders.” Whether Bezos still feels that way is unclear. Last Friday, longtime Washington Post cartoonist Ann Telnaes resigned from the paper after an editor allegedly rejected a critical sketch of hers over its point of view. The cartoon in question depicted a handful of CEOs, including one recognizable as Bezos, kneeling at the altar of Trump, offering large bags of cash.

advertisement