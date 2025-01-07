Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

Thanks to generous state incentives for EVs and a strong charging network, more Coloradans are choosing electric cars.

In Colorado, 1 in 4 new cars is now electric. Here’s how the state became an EV leader

[Photos: Nissan, Devonshire/Unsplash]

BY Adele Peters3 minute read

If you were looking for a new car in Colorado last summer, you might have noticed some surprising deals on EVs—like a $19 monthly lease (with $500 down) on a brand-new Nissan Leaf from a dealership in Fort Collins.

The ultra-low price was possible because of the state’s generous incentives. Last year, that included a $5,000 tax credit to buy or lease any EV, with an extra $2,500 for cars that sell for less than $35,000. (This year, the tax credit dropped to $3,500.) If dealers handle the paperwork for the incentives, they can give buyers another $600 off. For the Nissan Leaf, for example, that meant a total of $8,100 could be taken off the cost, nearly covering the whole two-year lease.

Another state program offers income-qualified drivers who have old, polluting vehicles a $6,000 rebate on a new EV purchase or lease, or $4,000 for a used EV. Xcel Energy, the local utility company, offered low-income customers $5,500 off new EVs or $3,000 off used ones, though the program was so popular that it ran out of funds in November. All of this is in addition to the federal tax credits that can take up to $7,500 off some new EVs.

The incentives worked: By the third quarter of 2024, 25.3% of all new vehicles sold in the state were EVs—a higher rate than in any other state in the country, including California, which trailed slightly at 24.3%, according to a report from a coalition of state air agencies. Eighty-two percent of the new EVs registered in Colorado were fully electric, and the rest were plug-in hybrids.

Compass Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Compass newsletter.Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters
advertisement

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Adele Peters is a senior writer at Fast Company who focuses on solutions to climate change and other global challenges, interviewing leaders from Al Gore and Bill Gates to emerging climate tech entrepreneurs like Mary Yap.. She contributed to the bestselling book Worldchanging: A User's Guide for the 21st Century and a new book from Harvard's Joint Center for Housing Studies called State of Housing Design 2023 More

Explore Topics