In Colorado, 1 in 4 new cars is now electric. Here’s how the state became an EV leader

If you were looking for a new car in Colorado last summer, you might have noticed some surprising deals on EVs—like a $19 monthly lease (with $500 down) on a brand-new Nissan Leaf from a dealership in Fort Collins.

The ultra-low price was possible because of the state’s generous incentives. Last year, that included a $5,000 tax credit to buy or lease any EV, with an extra $2,500 for cars that sell for less than $35,000. (This year, the tax credit dropped to $3,500.) If dealers handle the paperwork for the incentives, they can give buyers another $600 off. For the Nissan Leaf, for example, that meant a total of $8,100 could be taken off the cost, nearly covering the whole two-year lease.

Another state program offers income-qualified drivers who have old, polluting vehicles a $6,000 rebate on a new EV purchase or lease, or $4,000 for a used EV. Xcel Energy, the local utility company, offered low-income customers $5,500 off new EVs or $3,000 off used ones, though the program was so popular that it ran out of funds in November. All of this is in addition to the federal tax credits that can take up to $7,500 off some new EVs.

The incentives worked: By the third quarter of 2024, 25.3% of all new vehicles sold in the state were EVs—a higher rate than in any other state in the country, including California, which trailed slightly at 24.3%, according to a report from a coalition of state air agencies. Eighty-two percent of the new EVs registered in Colorado were fully electric, and the rest were plug-in hybrids.