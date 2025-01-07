Fast company logo
A new analysis by Pew Research looks at the religious makeup of the House and Senate and how it compares to that of the U.S. population.

The new Congress is still mostly Christian, and less than 1% have no religious affiliation at all

[Source Photo: Getty Images]

BY Shalene Gupta1 minute read

America is technically a secular country. However, the vast majority of members of Congress have traditionally had a religious affiliation, and they tend to be overwhelmingly Christian.

Pew Research recently analyzed the religious makeup of the new 119th Congress. A decade ago, 92% of members were Christian. Last session, 88% identified as Christian. This session, only 87% of members are Christian. Here are a few key highlights from Pew’s analysis:

  • The majority of Congress continues to identify as Christian: 461 members of Congress, or about 87%, identify as Christian. Meanwhile, 55% identify as Protestant and 14% as Baptist. For context, 62% of the U.S. population identifies as Christian, 40% as Protestant, and 11% as Baptist. About 98% of Republicans are Christian (265 out of 270 members), and 75% of Democrats are Christian (196 out of 262 members).
  • Other religions are a small minority: Thirty-two members identify as Jewish, four as Hindu, four as Muslim, three as Buddhist, three as Unitarian Universalist, and one as Humanist.
  • Unaffiliated Americans are underrepresented: About 28% of Americans say they have no religious affiliation, but only three members of Congress (0.6%) say they have no religious affiliation: They are new House members Yassamin Ansari (Democrat) and Abraham Hamadeh (Republican), both representing Arizona, and Emily Randall (Democrat), who represents Washington state.
