Transforming the movement of goods

BY FastCo Works2 minute read

Moving goods within warehouses, factories, and distribution centers often requires a complex ballet of forklifts, drivers, and pallets. But even in the most graceful industrial settings, mistakes—and injuries—can happen.

ArcBest, an Arkansas-based logistics company, developed its Vaux Smart Autonomy technology to make warehouses more efficient, effective, and safe. The technology features autonomous mobile robot (AMR) forklifts that can move goods with little human intervention required. The company’s ability to develop and deploy technology that transforms logistics earned ArcBest a spot as one of Fast Company’s 2024 Next Big Things in Tech. Dennis Anderson, ArcBest’s chief strategy and innovation officer, shares his insights on how automation is helping to solve big issues in the supply chain world. What are the key challenges ArcBest and Vaux Smart Autonomy are trying to solve?

It’s really about three big industry trends that we’re seeing. One is on the labor side, where labor shortages in a fast-paced supply chain environment can be really difficult for many businesses. Automation can help supplement and relieve some of that pain.

The second trend is safety. Every year shippers see a number of accidents in these warehouse environments, and a lot of them are human involved. Autonomous vehicles can perceive aspects of their environment that can make them safer to operate than manually operated machines. The last trend is operational inefficiencies that have existed because the industry has been doing things the same way for so long. These inefficiencies can be addressed with new technologies. Do humans still have a role to play in these technologies?

Today, it’s very difficult for an automated forklift to pick exactly the right pallet, take it to a certain location, and then perform the nuanced movements to get it placed exactly where it needs to go. They’re great at navigating the drive between those end points. So, what we’ve designed is a system that is autonomous where it’s feasible, and also has a fleet manager that orchestrates the robots. So, a forklift can communicate if it needs help from a human, and a human can take over remotely. When the human finishes the task, they can send the forklift back into autonomous mode to drive on to its next mission.