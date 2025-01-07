Chick-fil-A’s new recipe for ‘crispier’ waffle fries has customers up in arms

You might not need to be a supertaster to recognize that Chick-fil-A‘s popular Waffle Potato Fries taste different, according to customers who have been posting about it across social media.
About two months ago, one Reddit user wrote, “I noticed that the fries are now crispier but like not in a good way? It seems like they’re almost like battered fries now and just don’t have the same taste . . . Needless to say I’m not a huge fan.” Since then, 132 people have commented on the same thread that the fries “taste a little stale” and are “rubbery,” “old,” and “dry.”
Over on Instagram, Atlanta-based influencer Daryl-Ann Denner also noticed the difference, noting that the fries no longer get soggy when they are in a hot bag but are grainier than usual. In her post, she pleaded: “They don’t taste good, please change them back!”
So, what’s behind the new taste?
“Last year, we made a slight adjustment to our Waffle Potato Fries recipe, which offers the same great taste while also making our Waffle Potato Fries stay crispier, longer,” Chick-fil-A told Fast Company in a statement. According to a Chick-fil-A spokesperson, the crispier fries have been tested in markets for more than a year now, and the change took place months ago.
The fast-food chain’s website also notes that while the new recipe doesn’t contain “any of the nine major allergens . . . [the fry] coating does contain pea starch.” (For those concerned about allergies, Chick-fil-A has a comprehensive list of all the allergens in its menu items here.)
The popular fast-food chain, known for its chicken sandwiches, is no stranger to criticism over recipe changes. Just last year, the company backpedaled on a pledge to exclusively serve 100% antibiotic-free chicken in order to “maintain a supply of high-quality chicken” due to post-pandemic chicken shortages, a decision that received widespread criticism from customers.