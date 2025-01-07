Chick-fil-A’s new recipe for ‘crispier’ waffle fries has customers up in arms

You might not need to be a supertaster to recognize that Chick-fil-A ‘s popular Waffle Potato Fries taste different, according to customers who have been posting about it across social media .

About two months ago, one Reddit user wrote, “I noticed that the fries are now crispier but like not in a good way? It seems like they’re almost like battered fries now and just don’t have the same taste . . . Needless to say I’m not a huge fan.” Since then, 132 people have commented on the same thread that the fries “taste a little stale” and are “rubbery,” “old,” and “dry.”

Over on Instagram, Atlanta-based influencer Daryl-Ann Denner also noticed the difference, noting that the fries no longer get soggy when they are in a hot bag but are grainier than usual. In her post, she pleaded: “They don’t taste good, please change them back!”

So, what’s behind the new taste?