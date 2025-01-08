This New York City suburb rebranded. Then the drama came

BY Hunter Schwarz5 minute read

There are few branding assignments more fraught than designing a logo for someone’s hometown. Unlike consumer brands, cities, towns, and counties are an intrinsic part of people’s identities. So when those places get a new logo that doesn’t communicate that identity in a way they recognize, you can bet local governments are going to hear about it.

[Images: Westchester County] Look no further than to the Facebook page of Westchester County, New York, where commenters panned the new county logo—its first new logo in more than 20 years. The uninspiring new mark has been roundly criticized, with many of its detractors pointing out that its letter “H” looks like the “H” from the logo of the dating app Hinge. [Image: Hinge] The county says the design is meant to convey connection. “The residents of Westchester County are linked,” Westchester County Executive George Latimer said in a statement. “This connection is symbolized by the hook that seamlessly joins the C and H in our logo. We’re linked by rail, road, and air. By culture. And most importantly, by choice.” But not everyone is feeling that connection, and it’s not just graphic designers. “This is so bad that it’s made me care about something I didn’t think I cared about,” one person wrote.

The rebrand was part of a transition away from a county website with a “.com” domain and accompanying logo that featured the web address to a new “.gov” domain. Westchester County communications director Catherine Cioffi tells Fast Company the reaction hasn’t been all bad. “When a decision involves style, opinions will always vary,” she says. “While we have received a very positive response overall, a few negative social media comments have garnered attention.” For some communities, the blowback to a botched rebrand job can be so harsh it inspires change. The response last year to a rebrand for Visalia, California, was so intense that the city walked it back. While the city’s old logo needed an overhaul, the new minimalist logo to mark the city’s 150th anniversary was condemned for being boring and sterile.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by City of Visalia (@cityofvisalia) The negative reaction to the new mark surprised even Visalia’s mayor, who assumed a ballot initiative taxing marijuana would be more controversial than the rebrand. The city went back to the drawing board and ended up going with a new logo created by a local designer that the city said it will use alongside its old “legacy” logo. For residents, civic rebrands are deeply personal, but it’s more than just the design of it all. They’re also paying for it, too. Negative comments on the Westchester County page inevitably complain about the rebrand as a waste of taxpayer dollars. From left: Visalia’s ‘legacy’ logo (left), the briefly used new logo, and the current ‘companion’ version. [Images: City of Visalia] Rebranding cities, towns, and counties requires major buy-in from the community. While corporate rebrands have a business imperative behind them, municipalities would do well to communicate the “why” behind their new logos, be it the need to update an aging brand for a new generation or making their locale more compelling to attract new businesses, families, or tourists.

In Pocatello, Idaho, city leaders earmarked $83,000 to rebrand the city this year for the first time in 30 years and they said the goal is to attract business. “People will see us as a unified force for the community and it will actually draw businesses to Pocatello,” Pocatello spokeswoman Marlise Irby-Facer told East Idaho News. “It’s going to market the the city of Pocatello, and the community.” Municipalities should also know that pricey rebrands by out-of-town creative agencies are more likely to draw more scrutiny than work made by locals. Designers deserve to be compensated for their work, and in graphic design, you often get what you pay for, but some municipalities have found creative solutions to stay under budget. Flagstaff, Arizona is seeking input on three new logo options created in collaboration between the city and Northern Arizona University’s VisualDESIGN Lab, so the city could engage professional designers at no cost. Luis Fitch, an artist and designer who chaired Minnesota’s State Emblems Redesign Commission to redesign the state flag last year, told Fast Company “ensuring community buy-in starts with inclusive engagement from the outset.”

“Municipalities must actively involve residents throughout the process, from gathering input on the design’s themes and symbols to hosting open forums or surveys that reflect the diverse voices in the community,” he says in an email. Fitch says a comprehensive creative brief that outlined all those points for their flag and seal redesign process became their “blueprint to guide the entire redesign process, ensuring alignment with community values and providing a clear framework for decisions.” Celebrating the finished product with a story that connects it to the people was also essential. “The more residents see themselves and their values reflected in the design, the stronger the support and pride in the finished work,” he says.