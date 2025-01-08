‘Try easier.’ How to navigate the uncertainty of transitions

Each time I walk into a bookstore I choose a book of poetry off the shelf and open it to random pages. The day I walked into Godmothers , the new bookstore and cultural gathering space in Summerland, California, I picked up a book from the Persian poet, Hafiz, and then read poems about longing and finding peace.

Serendipitously, as the ritual often inspires, both topics were illuminated when I spoke to Godmothers’ founders Jennifer Rudolph Walsh and Victoria Jackson. Rudolph Walsh is the former global head of literary, lectures, and conferences at WME. Jackson is a cosmetics entrepreneur and medical research pioneer.

In our conversation, Rudolph Walsh says she’s no longer on the “road-to-find-out.” When I mentioned that I was, she left me with advice that I’ve reflected on since. When she moved out West to connect with nature, her family named their farm “EasyWay Farm.” Their motto is: “Try easier.” It’s the same wisdom she imparted to me: “You don’t have to try so hard. Try easier.”

[Photo: Sara Prince]

Her insight reflected an observation I’ve made across a series of intergenerational interviews: When people embrace life or career transitions, it’s not simply that what they’re doing is different. They’re doing it with a different energy. Most noticeably, a sense of ease, joy, and trust. I was eager to ask Rudolph Walsh and Jackson what inspired that.