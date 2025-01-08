Fast company logo
Jennifer Rudolph Walsh and Victoria Jackson, the founders of Godmothers bookstore in California, discuss embracing the uncertainty of transitions, creating space for serendipity, and being open to surprises.

‘Try easier.’ How to navigate the uncertainty of transitions

[Photo: Sara Prince]

BY Jenna Abdoulong read

Each time I walk into a bookstore I choose a book of poetry off the shelf and open it to random pages. The day I walked into Godmothers, the new bookstore and cultural gathering space in Summerland, California, I picked up a book from the Persian poet, Hafiz, and then read poems about longing and finding peace.

Serendipitously, as the ritual often inspires, both topics were illuminated when I spoke to Godmothers’ founders Jennifer Rudolph Walsh and Victoria Jackson. Rudolph Walsh is the former global head of literary, lectures, and conferences at WME. Jackson is a cosmetics entrepreneur and medical research pioneer.

In our conversation, Rudolph Walsh says she’s no longer on the “road-to-find-out.” When I mentioned that I was, she left me with advice that I’ve reflected on since. When she moved out West to connect with nature, her family named their farm “EasyWay Farm.” Their motto is: “Try easier.” It’s the same wisdom she imparted to me: “You don’t have to try so hard. Try easier.” 

[Photo: Sara Prince]

Her insight reflected an observation I’ve made across a series of intergenerational interviews: When people embrace life or career transitions, it’s not simply that what they’re doing is different. They’re doing it with a different energy. Most noticeably, a sense of ease, joy, and trust. I was eager to ask Rudolph Walsh and Jackson what inspired that. 

