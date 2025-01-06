Just weeks before the end of his presidency, President Joe Biden has signed a new act into law that is set to increase monthly Social Security payments for close to three million Americans.

The bill, called the Social Security Fairness Act, repeals two provisions that, for more than 40 years, have lessened Social Security payments to a wide group of public sector employees. Here’s what to know about how the new act will affect retired Americans:

What is the Social Security Fairness Act?

The Social Security Fairness Act eliminates two longstanding provisions: The Windfall Elimination Provision (WEP) and the Government Pension Offset (GPO).

The WEP, established in 1983, is a formula used to reduce Social Security benefits for those who also receive disability benefits or a pension—specifically, recipients of “non-covered pensions,” which are defined as “a pension paid by an employer that does not withhold Social Security taxes from your salary.”