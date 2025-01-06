Boardroom DEI is lagging. Here’s what to know

In the aftermath of George Floyd’s killing in 2020, investor Mellody Hobson recalls frequent calls from directors at Fortune 500 companies for references to diverse candidates for boards. Now, she says, it’s “very sporadic.”
“During the George Floyd days there were dozens and dozens of them,” said Hobson, the co-CEO of Ariel Investments who also serves on the boards of JPMorgan and Starbucks. “Those requests have dramatically dropped.”
Over the past year, Reuters and other media have reported that a backlash against diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies by some conservative activists has sapped corporate enthusiasm for them.
Interviews with corporate directors and advisers as well as a recent study on corporate boards paint a stark picture of how pronounced the fallout of that backlash has been.
Among Russell 3000 companies, the number of new Black directors fell to 12% in 2024 from 26% two years ago, according to the study by business research group the Conference Board and data firm ESGAUGE. At the same time, the number of new white directors bounced back to 69%, up from historic lows of 52% in 2022.
Directors and board advisers said conservative backlash through litigation and other means had pushed DEI policies down the priority list for companies, often in subtle ways—a trend that some experts said could accelerate under the incoming administration of Donald Trump.
“It is not a non-issue, it’s just not THE issue,” Hobson said, referring to how companies were now thinking about diversity on their boards. Over the long term, “we will continue to move in the right direction,” she said.