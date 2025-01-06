Boardroom DEI is lagging. Here’s what to know

In the aftermath of George Floyd’s killing in 2020, investor Mellody Hobson recalls frequent calls from directors at Fortune 500 companies for references to diverse candidates for boards. Now, she says, it’s “very sporadic.”

“During the George Floyd days there were dozens and dozens of them,” said Hobson, the co-CEO of Ariel Investments who also serves on the boards of JPMorgan and Starbucks. “Those requests have dramatically dropped.”

Over the past year, Reuters and other media have reported that a backlash against diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies by some conservative activists has sapped corporate enthusiasm for them.

Interviews with corporate directors and advisers as well as a recent study on corporate boards paint a stark picture of how pronounced the fallout of that backlash has been.