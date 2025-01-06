Winter storm leaves over 250,000 U.S. customers without power

Over 250,000 homes and businesses in central and the southern U.S. were without power on Monday, data from PowerOutage.us showed, after a winter storm brought snow, ice, and freezing temperatures.

The U.S. is bracing for disruptions as blizzard conditions persist in several states.

The storm is expected to move offshore late on Monday, but it will be replaced by Arctic air, lowering daytime temperatures significantly, the National Weather Service said.

Governors in several states, including Kansas, Kentucky, Arkansas, West Virginia, and Virginia, have declared states of emergency.