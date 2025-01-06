Cheddar cheese listeria recall hits several states: FDA says avoid these Wicklow Gold products

BY Tracy Brown Hamilton1 minute read

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a recall by Abbey Specialty Foods of Fairfield, New Jersey, for two cheddar cheese products sold under the Wicklow Gold brand.

The recall was initiated after Abbey Specialty Foods’s supplier, Wicklow Farmhouse Cheese, reported potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination. While no illnesses have been reported to date, Listeria can pose serious health risks, especially for young children, the elderly, pregnant women, and individuals with weakened immune systems. Which products are impacted and where? The recall affects the 5.2-ounce packages of Wicklow Gold Cheddar Nettle & Chive and Wicklow Gold Cheddar Tomato & Herb.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

The affected products were distributed in the following states: Massachusetts

Maine

New Hampshire

Ohio

Colorado Retailers and distributors have already been informed and have removed the products from shelves. What are the specific product details? Wicklow Gold Cheddar Nettle & Chive 5.2 oz: