New Jersey-based Abbey Specialty Foods is recalling cheddar cheese products due to fears of listeria contamination. Here’s everything to know.

Cheddar cheese listeria recall hits several states: FDA says avoid these Wicklow Gold products

[Source Photos: Getty Images and CDC]

BY Tracy Brown Hamilton1 minute read

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a recall by Abbey Specialty Foods of Fairfield, New Jersey, for two cheddar cheese products sold under the Wicklow Gold brand.

The recall was initiated after Abbey Specialty Foods’s supplier, Wicklow Farmhouse Cheese, reported potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

While no illnesses have been reported to date, Listeria can pose serious health risks, especially for young children, the elderly, pregnant women, and individuals with weakened immune systems.

Which products are impacted and where?

The recall affects the 5.2-ounce packages of Wicklow Gold Cheddar Nettle & Chive and Wicklow Gold Cheddar Tomato & Herb.

The affected products were distributed in the following states:

  • Massachusetts
  • Maine
  • New Hampshire
  • Ohio
  • Colorado

Retailers and distributors have already been informed and have removed the products from shelves. 

What are the specific product details?

Wicklow Gold Cheddar Nettle & Chive 5.2 oz: 

  •   Batch#: 24192 
  •   Lot#: 1113880 
  •   Sell by Date: 6/2/2025 
  •   UPC: 797776045730 
  •   GTIN: 73585016606300 

Wicklow Gold Cheddar Tomato & Herb 5.2 oz: 

  •   Batch#: 24175 
  •   Lot#: 1113881 
  •   Sell by Date: 6/2/2025 
  •   UPC: 797776045778 
  •   GTIN: 73585017737300 

You can find images of the product labels on the FDA website.

What should consumers do?

Consumers are advised to check the batch numbers, UPC codes, and sell-by dates on product packaging. Recalled items should not be consumed and can be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund or disposed of safely. 

