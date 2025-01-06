L’Oréal’s new cosmetics counter device can predict your skin’s needs

A tabletop device unveiled by L’Oréal, called the L’Oréal Cell BioPrint, is intended to change that. It will offer visitors to L’Oréal-stocked beauty counters the ability to analyze their skin for signs of biological aging, responsiveness to particular active ingredients, and likelihood of conditions like dark spots or enlarged pores. As a result, the company claims, people will be able to choose the skincare products that are most effective for them.

“We have very good imaging systems that can tell you about what is on the surface of your skin, but what is on the surface of your skin has already happened,” says Guive Balooch, global managing director of augmented beauty and open innovation at L’Oréal Groupe. “What matters for the future and for people to really get the right product is to understand their individual biology, and that has been something very challenging to do at scale.”

The new technology will let shoppers take a quick sample of their skin with a painless sticky tape and deposit it onto a test cartridge along with a drop of test solution, then insert it into the device for an analysis of various protein-based biomarkers. Within a few minutes, the user and an adviser at the beauty counter will be able to see a report on an in-store tablet they can use to guide their skincare product considerations, knowing what products are most likely to be effective and what skin issues may pop up in the future. That way, Balooch says, shoppers can shape their skincare routines to address issues like dark spots or wrinkles well before they actually crop up.