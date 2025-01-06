This 22-year-old made an app to help farmers predict risks to their crops

BY Jeremy Caplan5 minute read

Rice feeds half the global population, but for many farmers, growing the grain feels like a high-stakes gamble. One in five sacks is lost to threats including pests, crop disease and extreme weather. Soj Gamayon, whose family knows these challenges firsthand, is working to change that with his app AgriConnect, an AI-powered platform that helps farmers predict and manage crop risks.

The 22-year-old Filipino recently beat out 110,000 applicants to win the Red Bull Basement World Final in Tokyo. His app uses a simple traffic-light like warning system to translate complex data into clear actions for farmers. The goal: Reduce the $264 million in annual losses that plague the industry. Rice accounts for 12% of the Philippines’ GDP, but climate change is impacting production. Current methods to assess crop risks aren’t working—30% of potential yield is lost every year due to lack of real-time data. Fast Company spoke with Gamayon about transforming agriculture through technology and making farming less risky for the next generation. How does AgriConnect’s AI approach differ from existing solutions for farmers?

AgriConnect flips the script on farming. It’s not about how much you can grow; it’s about how much you don’t lose. Farmers are already bringing home three sacks instead of ten—this is about protecting what they’ve worked so hard for. The idea is simple: actionable insights that fit their reality. Your family’s farming background inspired AgriConnect. What challenges did you witness that drove you to develop this solution? I’ve seen firsthand how farming can feel like a constant gamble. My family would talk about the anxiety of planting a crop, never knowing if pests, weather, or bad luck would ruin everything. I’ve spoken to farmers who mix seven pesticides just hoping one of them works, not realizing it’s hurting their crops in the long run. For them, it’s not just about growing rice—it’s about whether there’s enough to eat or if their kids can stay in school. That weight, that uncertainty—it’s what made me want to create something that could help.

The app uses a traffic light system for risk alerts. Can you explain in simple terms how farmers use AgriConnect in their daily work? It’s straightforward. Green means you’re good to go. Yellow means keep an eye out—pests or weather might cause problems soon. Red means act now. It’s like having a heads-up on what’s coming, so you’re not caught off guard. You’ve gotten interest from 78 agribusinesses already. What’s been the biggest surprise or learning for you in these early conversations?

I didn’t expect anyone to care this much so soon. What hit me was how desperate they are for tools that actually work on the ground—not in theory, not on paper, but in a real farm where every peso counts. It taught me to keep things practical. Rice farming faces an aging population and fewer young farmers enter the field. How does AgriConnect address this generational challenge? Let’s be real—farming isn’t exactly a dream job for most young people. It’s hard, unpredictable, and outdated. AgriConnect is about changing that. If we make farming more tech-driven and less stressful, maybe the next generation will see it as something worth sticking around for.

$264M in annual losses occur from preventable risks to rice crops. What metrics will you use to measure AgriConnect’s impact? It comes down to real results: Are farmers losing fewer crops? Are they able to bring home closer to their target yields instead of falling short? Are they cutting down on wasted spending, like overusing pesticides that don’t work? Beyond the numbers, it’s about whether farming feels less like a gamble—whether farmers can see a future where they’re not just surviving, but building something better for their families. How do you plan to scale AgriConnect beyond the Philippines?

The plan starts with making AgriConnect work for rice farming in the Philippines, where the challenges are deeply personal to me. Scaling globally means recognizing that farming isn’t one-size-fits-all—every region has unique needs. As part of my incentive for winning Red Bull Basement, Plug and Play in Silicon Valley will be key to building partnerships, refining the technology, and learning from markets with advanced agri-tech ecosystems. The goal is to develop a solution that’s adaptable to local contexts while being robust enough to expand worldwide. What was the biggest technical challenge in developing the AI model to predict agricultural risks? The hardest part is making it usable. Farmers don’t need complex algorithms—they need simple, clear actions. It’s about bridging the gap between high-tech solutions and what actually works when you’re knee-deep in a rice field.

Traditional farming often relies on generational knowledge passed down. How does AgriConnect complement rather than replace this wisdom? Farmers know their land better than any AI ever will. AgriConnect isn’t here to replace that—it’s here to give them a second opinion. If they think pests are coming early, the app can confirm it and offer solutions. It’s about respect and support, not replacement. What’s been the hardest part of building AgriConnect as a student entrepreneur?

Being a one-person team and a first-generation founder has been a test of resilience. Six months ago, I didn’t know what startups were, but I dove in headfirst, determined to figure it out. Every decision, every challenge, it’s on me—but that’s what makes it so rewarding. The hardest part is the grind, but knowing this could help farmers keeps me motivated to push forward. What apps and tools do you rely on most in your own work? I keep things simple. Figma helps me map out ideas, Google Sheets makes sense of the numbers, and my phone’s Notes app is where everything starts. It’s not flashy, but it works—just jotting down ideas whenever inspiration hits and building from there.

Beyond rice farming, do you see applications for AgriConnect’s technology in other agricultural sectors? Absolutely. Fruits and vegetables are next, and eventually, livestock. Risks don’t just affect crops—they affect everything in farming. The goal is to build a system that adapts and grows with farmers’ needs. Looking ahead 24 months, what specific changes do you anticipate in how farmers will use technology?