Dating Wrapped: TikTok users are crunching the numbers on their dating life

If Spotify Wrapped left you underwhelmed this year, TikTok’s “Dating Wrapped” trend is here to spice things up.
Instead of playlists, users are serving up PowerPoint-style presentations packed with stats about their 2024 dating lives. Singles everywhere are crunching the numbers on their year of dating highs and (mostly) lows, tracking drinks, dinners, ghosting, and awkward small talk. The result? TikTok videos that lay it all bare: money spent, first kisses, tear counts, and more. The trend has gone viral, with #DatingWrapped2024 racking up more than 14.7 million posts.
“This is the first time I’ve ever participated in this trend, and I hope it’s the last,” says TikTok creator Maddy Macrae, who broke down the circumstances and particulars around the 20 dates she went on last year. Another creator, Tara Michelle, analyzed the outcomes of her 120 dates in 2024. Spoiler: She only liked one.
While Spotify and Strava have long offered personalized year-end data, dating behavior isn’t as easy to track. Dating Wrapped, created by Montreal-based software engineer Niko Draca in 2021, can help users turn their dating app data into digestible charts and stats, yet many also have taken a DIY approach, compiling their year-in-review presentations manually, pulling data from Apple’s Notes app, Google Calendar, and voice memos.
And whereas 2024 was clearly full of ups and downs for many people’s dating lives, with just under half of all users reporting feeling somewhat-to-very-negative about online dating, the Dating Wrapped trend can be a clear lesson to try and not make the same dating mistakes this year. “A lot of events occurred,” shared TikToker Scott Kress, in his brutally honest dating summary. “But unfortunately, none of them were relationships because I had zero of those.”
His “situationships,” on the other hand, were a rollercoaster. One was a 5’5″ Gemini who left him for a woman, another left him crying for months, and the third? “I don’t even know why I talked to him. He wasn’t funny, he was a little ugly, and, honestly, I think I was just desperate.”