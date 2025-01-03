Dating Wrapped: TikTok users are crunching the numbers on their dating life

Instead of playlists, users are serving up PowerPoint-style presentations packed with stats about their 2024 dating lives. Singles everywhere are crunching the numbers on their year of dating highs and (mostly) lows, tracking drinks, dinners, ghosting, and awkward small talk. The result? TikTok videos that lay it all bare: money spent, first kisses, tear counts, and more. The trend has gone viral, with #DatingWrapped2024 racking up more than 14.7 million posts.

“This is the first time I’ve ever participated in this trend, and I hope it’s the last,” says TikTok creator Maddy Macrae, who broke down the circumstances and particulars around the 20 dates she went on last year. Another creator, Tara Michelle, analyzed the outcomes of her 120 dates in 2024. Spoiler: She only liked one.

While Spotify and Strava have long offered personalized year-end data, dating behavior isn’t as easy to track. Dating Wrapped, created by Montreal-based software engineer Niko Draca in 2021, can help users turn their dating app data into digestible charts and stats, yet many also have taken a DIY approach, compiling their year-in-review presentations manually, pulling data from Apple’s Notes app, Google Calendar, and voice memos.