What is ‘school choice’—and will Trump push for it to expand?

Around 10% of students attend private schools in America, and some Republicans want that number to increase.

There’s a growing campaign to expand school choice programs, which essentially allow families to use public money to access education options beyond their local public school, like private school.

And Donald Trump’s administration is poised to champion these efforts. When Republicans take control of both chambers of Congress this year, experts expect them to advance legislation that would give tax credits to people or businesses who donate to private-school scholarship funds.

While this wouldn’t route federal dollars directly to private schools, it would still be a significant development in a decades-long fight over school choice.