You’re now able to get a tax credit if you buy a Tesla Cybertruck—but it might not last

If you’re looking to buy an electric vehicle, a handful of models now qualify for the federal EV tax credit for the first time—including the Tesla Cybertruck. Stricter rules for the $7,500 credit went into effect January 1, which also knocked some models off the eligibility list.

There are now 18 models of EVs and plug-in hybrids that qualify for the tax credit, down from 22 models last year, according to the Department of Energy. To be eligible for the EV tax credit, part of President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, models must meet certain domestic sourcing requirements for their critical minerals and battery components. In 2025, the percentage of materials that need to meet those requirements increased.

The Cybertruck was on the EV tax credit eligibility list in 2023, but was bumped off in 2024 (along with a host of other models) when new battery sourcing rules took effect. Now, its Dual motor and Single Motor 2025 models are eligible. (Cybertrucks were also in the news at the start of the new year because one was involved in an explosion outside of Trump Hotel in Las Vegas. )

Also new to the list this year are the Genesis Electrified GV70; Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 9; and Kia EV6 and EV9. EVs from Volkswagen, Audi, Ford, Nissan, Jeep, Lincoln, and Rivian dropped off of the 2025 tax credit list. (For Ford, the Escape Plug-in Hybrid is no longer eligible, but the F-150 Lightning still is.) EVs from Acura, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Honda, and other Tesla models (the 3, X, and Y) remain on the eligibility list from 2024.