How to stay motivated during a long a job search, according to career experts

Are you in the midst of an extended job search? If you feel like you’re stuck in a rut after sending out hundreds of résumés, scouring employment sites, and going on countless networking coffee meetings, you’re not alone.

Staying motivated can be hard, but career experts say there are strategies to try to keep your momentum going. Here’s what you can do to breathe some new life into your job-search game plan.

Be adaptable and open to new ideas

Job searching is stressful, no matter the job market—and it’s particularly challenging right now. “We’re seeing more competition than in the past few years and confidence among job seekers is low, so it’s easy to see why job hunting may feel exhausting at the moment,” says Catherine Fisher, a LinkedIn’s career expert and author of Career Companion, a LinkedIn newsletter offering job advice.

However, while finding a job in a tough market can be challenging, it isn’t impossible.