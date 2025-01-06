This $799 baby bouncer ingeniously doubles as a bassinet

BY Elizabeth Segran3 minute read

Every parent knows the profound relief of being able to park your newborn somewhere for a few minutes, so you can attend to your most basic needs, like showering or making a meal.

That’s why there’s a $3.4 billion global industry devoted to baby bouncer seats, which safely harness your child while creating a pleasant bouncing motion that infants love, because it reminds them of being in the womb. Bjorn Jakobson, who founded BabyBjörn, first invented a bouncer in 1961, creating a product that continues to be a best-seller for the brand. Over the years, other companies have tried to update the bouncer, but it has sometimes led to tragedy. Fisher-Price, for instance, created a seat with an electronic rocking motion and twirling mobile, but it has led to more than 100 infant deaths. The soothing bouncing motion often helps babies sleep, but can be dangerous because he or she can suffocate on the fabric in the headrest and seat pad. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled several bouncers, and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) warns that infants should only sleep on a firm, flat mattress. Today, Elvie—best known for its hands-free breast pump—is launching a new $799 bouncer called the Rise that transforms into a bassinet that’s safe for a baby to sleep in. At first glance, it looks like other bouncers on the market, allowing the baby to sit and be bounced. But if the baby falls asleep, it can be converted into a flat bassinet, for both nap-time and night-time sleep.

According to Elvie, the Rise meets the U.S. safety guidelines for both bassinet and bouncer products. But it’s unclear whether parents will be willing to trust a new product, particularly given that previous bouncers have led to infant deaths. The price of the Rise could also be a sticking point. At $799, it is four times more expensive than premium bouncers on the market, such as the BabyBjorn bouncer, which is $210. It’s an expensive purchase for a product that can only be used for the first six months of a baby’s life. [Photo: Elvie] Elvie’s parent-centric baby gear Elvie launched 11 years ago with an innovative device that helps women strengthen their pelvic floor, which can weaken after childbirth. It was quickly embraced by Gwyneth Paltrow and others. Then, Elvie launched a hands-free breast pump that women can wear within their bra, allowing them to pump on the go. Aoife Zakaras-Nally, Elvie’s CMO, says the inspiration for the Rise came from conversations with women, particularly new mothers. “Alongside feeding, sleep was the most problematic thing that moms and caregivers had to manage,” she says. [Photo: Elvie] Many babies are soothed to sleep by bouncers. And it can be painful for caregivers to have to wake their infant, particularly if they are in desperate need of rest themselves. Elvie conducted a focus group with 1,413 U.S. moms with children under the age of 2 and found that 67% of babies aged 0 to 3 months routinely sleep in a products that is not deemed safe for sleeping.

Zakaras-Nally says that Elvie’s marketing team brought these insights to the company’s engineers and asked them to come up with a solution. “We mapped out what our competitors are doing and asked what we could do that was different,” she says. The final bouncer can go from a seated position to a flat one. In bouncer mode, it can bounce manually, as the baby moves its body, or it can bounce electronically. But if the baby falls asleep, it can lay flat, abiding by all safety requirements of a bassinet. This means ensuring the baby lies flat on their back in a firm surface that does not incline, and does not contain any soft objects that could risk suffocation or strangulation. The Elvie Rise is the latest in high-tech products designed to help babies to sleep. Perhaps the most famous one to date is the SNOO, a $1,695 bassinet that rocks the baby to sleep when it awakens and ultimately sleep trains the baby to make it easier to transition them to a crib. The SNOO is now the only medical device to receive authorization from the FDA to keep sleep babies safely on their back, lowering their risk of sudden death syndrome. This means it could soon be covered by insurance.