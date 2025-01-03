Alcohol consumption increases your risk of these 7 types of cancer

If you’re taking on Dry January or simply rethinking your drinking habits , a new advisory from the U.S. surgeon general might give you even more reason to pause before reaching for your next alcoholic beverage.

The advisory, released today, draws a direct connection between alcohol consumption and an increased risk of at least seven types of cancer.

“Alcohol is a well-established, preventable cause of cancer responsible for about 100,000 cases of cancer and 20,000 cancer deaths annually in the United States—greater than the 13,500 alcohol-associated traffic crash fatalities per year in the U.S.—yet the majority of Americans are unaware of this risk,” said U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy. “This Advisory lays out steps we can all take to increase awareness of alcohol’s cancer risk and minimize harm.”

The report reveals that alcohol is the third leading preventable cause of cancer in the U.S., after tobacco and obesity, and is responsible for around 100,000 cancer cases and 20,000 cancer deaths annually.