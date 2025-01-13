BY Fast Company Executive Board2 minute read

As technological innovations continue to evolve in today’s digital landscape, the ability that companies now have to compete in the marketplace is more democratic. A brand’s product design and image can make or break a consumer’s decision.

There are a variety of tools currently available that are built to streamline the workflows of creative marketing teams and bridge communication gaps to make collaborative projects seamless. Below, six experts from Fast Company Executive Board weigh in on the role technology plays in enhancing a creative team’s productivity. 1. CREATIVE FREEDOM TO LAUNCH RAPIDLY Now, ideas that once took months launch in days. In spatial design, granular data and APIs allow us to experiment, iterate, and power quick simulations and proofs of concepts without being bogged down by unnecessary manual tasks. – Pooja Vijay Kumar, Autodesk

2. EFFICIENT DESIGN PROCESS A prime example is our use of Figma. This software allows our team to efficiently design creative assets and takes the capabilities one step further by allowing us to create prototypes that give us a sense of the user interface and experience. Figma also enables our team to collaborate with their technology, which creates a more efficient design process. – Toni Ann Careccio-Pisano, PortPro Technologies, Inc. 3. USER-FRIENDLY PLATFORMS

Creativity is expanding exponentially as technology becomes easier to use. Everyone should activate and engage their creativity. AI is integrated into more processes as a catalyst or stimulus. – Dr. Camille Preston, AIM Leadership, LLC 4. STREAMLINED COLLABORATION AND WORKFLOWS Technology empowers our team by streamlining collaboration, content creation, and analytics. Tools like Asana improve workflow, while AI platforms optimize ad targeting and performance. For example, at our agency, we use Canva for quick content mockups and Google Analytics to refine campaigns, ensuring data-driven, creative strategies that deliver impactful results. – Sharon Lee Thony, SLT Consulting

5. VIRTUAL SUPPORT ASSISTANCE Think of it like having a double shot of espresso. Rather than expecting technology to be the sole source of creative generation, it stimulates, enhances, and motivates further individual and collective creativity. AI isn’t a creative leader—it’s more of a supportive facilitator. The role you assign to AI has impact benefit and/or consequence to and for all who interface with it and across it. Misunderstand this at your own peril. – Jay Steven Levin, WinThinking 6. READY ACCESS TO DATA INSIGHT AND EMERGING TRENDS