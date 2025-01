Rooted in authentic car design and performance, Hot Wheels continues to innovate. Team leaders, Roberto Stanichi, evp of Hot Wheels & global head of vehicle and building sets, Ted Wu, svp and global head of design at Hot Wheels and building sets and Subramanian Kovilmadam, vp of technology at Mattel discuss how empowerment of cross-functional teams, allows everyone a voice at the table—driving 50 years of success for the brand.