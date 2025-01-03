Dating Sunday 2025: The busiest day on dating apps is almost here

This landmark day in the dating world always lands on the first Sunday of January. The idea is that singles, back from their holiday travel and with a slate of new resolutions, will turn to dating apps with fresh eyes and open hearts.

Sure, some of this is marketing, but there are stats to back up the popularity of this day. Dating apps routinely see a surge in activity on Dating Sunday.

On Tinder, user likes, which indicate that you want to match with someone, were 15% higher on the first Sunday of 2024 than the rest of the year. Users are also more likely to respond and have conversations. Last year Hinge, which like Tinder is owned by the Match Group, reported a 27% increase in likes sent on this day and a 29% rise in messages sent.