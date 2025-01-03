Net neutrality never stood a chance

A federal appeals court sealed the fate of the Biden administration’s efforts to regulate internet providers on Thursday, striking down the Federal Communications Commission’s 2024 net neutrality order once and for all.

The order sought to reclassify internet service providers as common carriers, not unlike telephone companies, which would prohibit them from preferencing or punishing certain websites or services by, say, slowing them down or speeding them up. But since its adoption in 2015 under the Obama administration, the FCC’s net neutrality rule has been tied up in a decade-long regulatory tug-of-war, alternatively held up in court or hamstrung by administrative flip-flopping.

The FCC repealed the rule during Donald Trump’s first term, but it was then brought back under President Joe Biden. Trump’s pick to be the next head of the FCC almost certainly would have scrapped it again. The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals just beat him to it.

In its decision striking down the rule, the three-judge panel noted net neutrality’s long history as a political football. “This order—issued during the Biden administration—undoes the order issued during the first Trump administration, which undid the order issued during the Obama administration, which undid orders issued during the Bush and Clinton administrations,” the judges wrote. They said they believed this decision would “end the FCC’s vacillations.”