‘For $80, you can pretend you got a Birkin’: Why TikTok is obsessed with Walmart’s Hermès handbag knockoff

The $78 handbag has taken the internet by storm in recent weeks, offering an affordable dupe to one of the most exclusive luxury items in the world. With a starting price of $10,000 and resale values soaring as high as $300,000, the Birkin’s aspirational value has long been in its exclusivity. Prospective buyers must endure rigorous vetting processes and years-long waitlists for the chance to own one. Per the New York Times, the Birkin is a “globally recognized emblem of status and wealth.” Its investment potential rivals that of the S&P 500 and gold, with a 500% return over 35 years, according to Baghunter.

In comparison, Walmart’s alternative costs less than $100 and is (or was) accessible to anyone who could find it in stock. While currently sold out, the Bestspr Platinum Lychee Tote gained traction after TikToker @styledbykristi shared her excitement over her emerald green version in a viral video that racked up 8.6 million views. “For $80, you can pretend you got a Birkin,” she joked, unboxing the bag. Another creator, Dillion Reeds, marveled at the design’s accuracy. “Other than it not having the Hermès logo, it literally has all the same hardware.”

@styledbykristi Walmart Birkin. Thanks for the recommendation @Jessi My 💚 She has them linked in her LTK. I don’t have an LTK so go use hers!! They sell out fast so you just have to just keep checking back! ♬ original sound – StyledByKristi

However, not everyone is thrilled by the viral dupe. Critics argue that lookalikes undermine the value of original designs and blur ethical boundaries. Hermès, known for protecting its intellectual property, has a long history of legal battles against counterfeiters and inspired designs. The luxury house has won multimillion-dollar lawsuits, including a $100 million judgment against fake Hermès websites in 2012 and ongoing disputes over Birkin-inspired NFTs.