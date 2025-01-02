‘For $80, you can pretend you got a Birkin’: Why TikTok is obsessed with Walmart’s Hermès handbag knockoff

You might not have unwrapped a Hermès Birkin this holiday season, but what about a Walmart “Wirkin”?
The $78 handbag has taken the internet by storm in recent weeks, offering an affordable dupe to one of the most exclusive luxury items in the world. With a starting price of $10,000 and resale values soaring as high as $300,000, the Birkin’s aspirational value has long been in its exclusivity. Prospective buyers must endure rigorous vetting processes and years-long waitlists for the chance to own one. Per the New York Times, the Birkin is a “globally recognized emblem of status and wealth.” Its investment potential rivals that of the S&P 500 and gold, with a 500% return over 35 years, according to Baghunter.
In comparison, Walmart’s alternative costs less than $100 and is (or was) accessible to anyone who could find it in stock. While currently sold out, the Bestspr Platinum Lychee Tote gained traction after TikToker @styledbykristi shared her excitement over her emerald green version in a viral video that racked up 8.6 million views. “For $80, you can pretend you got a Birkin,” she joked, unboxing the bag. Another creator, Dillion Reeds, marveled at the design’s accuracy. “Other than it not having the Hermès logo, it literally has all the same hardware.”
However, not everyone is thrilled by the viral dupe. Critics argue that lookalikes undermine the value of original designs and blur ethical boundaries. Hermès, known for protecting its intellectual property, has a long history of legal battles against counterfeiters and inspired designs. The luxury house has won multimillion-dollar lawsuits, including a $100 million judgment against fake Hermès websites in 2012 and ongoing disputes over Birkin-inspired NFTs.
Yet, for some, the Walmart Birkin represents more than just a knockoff. Former Real Housewives star Bethenny Frankel described it as “the mob storming the castle,” allowing everyday shoppers a slice of what was once an unattainable luxury. “The people that are going to be pissed off about it are a**holes because they are not interesting people and flexing a bag is the most interesting thing about them,” she said in a video posted to TikTok.
The Walmart “Wirkin” isn’t an isolated case. Affordable dupes of expensive items, from Stanley water bottles to Skims bodysuits, have become ubiquitous online, offering consumers access to coveted styles without the exorbitant price tags. As one commenter added, “Jane Birkin would love the Walmart Birkin and you cannot change my mind.”