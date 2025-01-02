Want more housing market stories from Lance Lambert’s ResiClub in your inbox? Subscribe to the ResiClub newsletter .

According to Fitch Ratings, home prices in 2024 rose in 13 of the 15 major countries analysts at the credit rating agency track, including a 4% jump in U.S. home prices.

The biggest home price increases were found in the Netherlands (13%), Colombia (10%), and Mexico (9.3%), while France (3%) and China (7.8%) saw the only decreases.

What’s going on in China’s housing market?

After decades of a booming property market and rapid urbanization, China is experiencing a property bust. Unlike the U.S. housing market, where most analysts consider the market under built, many analysts believe that China has a glut of supply driven by speculation, with many investors buying and owning empty units purely based on expectations of appreciation. As the Chinese government works to rein in the debt crisis in the property sector, it has tightened credit standards, which has the negative consequence of making it harder for Chinese homebuyers to obtain financing amid the bust.