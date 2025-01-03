Elon Musk turns Cybertruck explosion into a marketing moment

The new year started out with the worst kind of bang . In the early hours of January 1, an assailant exploded a Cybertruck in front of Trump Hotel in Las Vegas, using firework mortars and gas canisters. Seven bystanders were injured in the blast, and the driver reportedly killed himself before the explosion.

Although the perpetrator has since been identified as off-duty soldier Matthew Livelsberger, many questions remain. The attacker’s motive is still unknown as of this writing, along with whether his actions have any connection to a vehicular attack in New Orleans the previous night, which left 15 dead and dozens injured. One thing that’s clear, though, is how the Cybertruck’s creator and champion Elon Musk would react to his signature vehicle being used in a potential terror attack. Turns out he would spin it into a marketing opportunity.

By evening the day of the explosion, Las Vegas law enforcement had praised the Cybertruck’s sturdiness for helping contain the explosion. The futuristic-looking vehicle has solid steel doors, which appear to have prevented the hotel’s glass doors from shattering. Musk quickly seized on this detail and began tweeting about it to his 210.2 million X followers, claiming the suspect “picked the wrong vehicle for a terrorist attack.” He went on to retweet a fan who described the incident as the tipping point in his decision to finally buy a Cybertruck.

On Thursday morning, Musk went a step further. He retweeted a bloody illustration of the attack, featuring an animated Musk saying of the explosion: “Best Tesla ad!” In the drawing, the exploded Cybertruck does not have a single scratch on it, even though the actual vehicle deployed in the attack had its windows blown out and exterior singed. (The tires did remain remarkably pristine, however.)