Patriotism is out of style, at least when it comes to logo design

A nation is reflected in its logos. This is why, according to World Intellectual Property Organization data, 27% of all logos with tulips are registered in the Netherlands and New Zealand’s trademarks contain kiwis at a rate 78 times higher than the rest of the world. So in a time of pronounced national disunity, what are we to make of the fact that the use of logos featuring the outline of the continental United States is at its lowest level ever?

As a recognizable, roughly rectangular shape that could be employed as a sort of frame around a company name, the silhouette of the lower 48 states gained popularity as a graphic device in the 1960s, ironically just after the 1959 admission to the Union of the two states it excluded, Alaska and Hawaii. The U.S. map appeared in roughly one out of 200 new logos that decade, United States Patent and Trademark Office records tell us, and provided a simple way for an American business to boast, in the words of ZZ Top, “I’m bad, I’m nationwide.”

[Image: courtesy of the author]

Designers had a field day with the shape, incorporating it in a variety of motifs, often accompanied by brand names that reinforced the notion of countrywide reach: National Trailways Bus System, American Farm Bureau Federation, United Van Lines. One popular use, exemplified most famously in the logo of the Masters golf tournament, depicted the U.S. as a three-dimensional slab of land with precipitous edges, as if crossing the Mexican border would send you plummeting over a massive cliff.

[Image: courtesy of the author]

Other logos utilized the U.S. shape in more creative ways, from mounting it on a trailer to stacking it with boxes. Some boiled the shape down to its essence, expressing it as an abstraction, while others seemed to struggle with geographical reality, occasionally erasing Michigan and adding parts of Canada, or putting forward a blobby vision of the United States that was virtually unrecognizable. In general, designers seemed to prefer to present the nation using the Albers map projection, which has Maine jutting up to the north, calling to mind Lady Liberty’s torch proudly held aloft, rather than the Mercator projection, which forces New England to splay awkwardly out into the Atlantic.