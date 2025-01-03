16 fascinating breakthroughs of 2024 that weren’t about AI

Of course, it’s getting harder to say what’s not got some bit of AI or deep learning in it. AI is seeping into everything, including scientific and technological discovery, with impacts that we didn’t expect. The tendencies of generative AI to hallucinate and defy explanation are already turning out to be a powerful fuel for researchers. See, for instance, DeepMind’s AlphaFold, now predicting not just protein structures but also how they interact with DNA, RNA, and small molecules; this year the software helped win three of its creators the Nobel Prize in Chemistry. The Physics prize went to Geoffrey Hinton, sometimes called the godfather of modern AI, and John Hopfield, for ​​”foundational discoveries and inventions that enable machine learning with artificial neural networks.” The number of peer-reviewed papers using AI is on the rise, and those that use AI methods are more likely to be among the most cited. AI is eating science.

And maybe it arrives at just the right time, because some argue that science and technology aren’t yielding the advances they used to. As AI research draws attention and unprecedented sums of cash, largely in private U.S. labs, the U.S.’s dominance in science in general appears to be slowing. In an address in June, National Academy of Sciences President Marcia McNutt noted that the U.S. has a declining share of the most cited science papers, and the rate at which new drugs and technologies hit the market has flatlined over the past several decades. This is on top of sharply declining math scores. What technological advantage the U.S. has is largely thanks to its legions of visiting foreign workers and students.

“We literally couldn’t fill our STEM jobs if it were not for these foreign students coming and staying in the U.S.,” said McNutt. No wonder some of Trump’s biggest backers, especially people like Elon, are worried about his immigration policies, which previously made it harder for even high-skilled foreigners to come to the U.S.