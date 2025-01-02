January 9 is a national day of mourning for Jimmy Carter: What’s closed for the holiday, including stock markets and post offices

U.S. stock markets, federal offices, and the post office will remain closed next Thursday, January 9, to honor former President Jimmy Carter , the country’s 39th president, who died Sunday at his home in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 100.

President Joe Biden issued an executive order earlier this week closing federal offices for a National Day of Mourning, for Carter’s official state funeral at Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. As is customary, Biden ordered flags fly at half staff for the next 30 days.

The New York Stock Exchange will close, and the Nasdaq said it would close all U.S. equities and options markets, but that bond markets would remain open till 2 p.m. ET. The Supreme Court will be closed (though it’s not in session anyway.) Banks and other businesses are expected to remain open.

Is January 9 a federal holiday? Do I have off work?

January 9 is a holiday for all federal employees, except those who are exempt, but it’s not a national holiday for the rest of us. For those who work in the financial field, who normally do not work when the markets are closed, talk to your supervisor and find out if you have the day off.