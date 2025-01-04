4 tips on handling the unexpected expenses for your school-age kids

BY Emily Guy Birken4 minute read

The median annual cost of raising a child is $22,850 across all states, according to Smart Asset. If your kids have outgrown daycare, you might assume the overwhelmingly expensive parenting years are behind you. But even though you are no longer spending the equivalent of a mortgage payment on childcare every month, that doesn’t mean you’re off the hook for off-the-hook child-related expenses.

Not only do you now have to pay for out-of-the-blue school costs (school photos, teacher appreciation gifts, and field trips–oh, my!), but your child will also need injections of cash for extracurricular activities, socializing, unexpected medical expenses, and to replace randomly broken or lost items. Your kids may be unexpected expense factories, but you can still be prepared. Here’s what you can do to make sure unpredictable child-related costs don’t destroy your finances. Define emergency vs. unpredictable vs. irregular Although we tend to lump all costs outside of our regular monthly budget as unexpected expenses, they are not all the same kind of surprise. Understanding the differences between emergency, unpredictable, and irregular childcare expenses can help you afford all three:

Emergency expenses describe the crucial expenditures that you have no way of anticipating. For example, if your kid takes a softball to the noggin, necessitating a trip to urgent care, the out-of-network copay you need to cough up would be an emergency expense.

Unpredictable expenses describe the non-crucial costs that you can't necessarily anticipate. These might include having to make a last-minute clothing purchase because the middle school expects everyone to wear orange for spirit day, or having to buy birthday gifts for the three party your kid scored for the same weekend.

Irregular expenses may not happen on a monthly basis, but you can predict them and plan accordingly. Camp costs, back-to-school shopping, and holiday spending are all irregular costs that can be easy to forget about, which means they feel like an unexpected expense when they do crop up. Pay yourself for daycare Part of what makes the school age expenses so tough is how hard they are to anticipate. Many of these expenses fall into the emergency or unpredictable categories. For example, there's really no way to know ahead of time that your child's adorable smile will need $4,000 worth of orthodontia. And unlike daycare, which was a regular expense that you could plan ahead for, most of the school-age kid costs feel like budget-busting surprises. But you can also use the overwhelming cost of daycare to your advantage. Instead of simply breathing a sigh of relief when you're finally out from under the monthly burden of daycare costs once your kids start kindergarten, keep paying for daycare by sending that money to a savings account earmarked for kid costs. Since you are already accustomed to working around that big expense, you won't miss the money you set aside. And even if you halve the amount you were paying to the care provider or only make a few months' worth of daycare payments to your savings account, you will still be ahead of the curve when the first unpredictable or emergency cost hits.

