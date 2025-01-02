Predicting what 2025 will mean for AI

Welcome to AI Decoded, Fast Company’s weekly newsletter that breaks down the most important news in the world of AI. You can sign up to receive this newsletter every week here .

Earlier today, senior writer Mark Sullivan published a piece surveying 25 insiders and experts on how they expect AI to further change personal, business, or digital life in 2025. The predictions, which include the rise of AI agents and multimodal models and an uptick in AI-assisted scams, should serve as a blueprint for how we think about the technology’s trajectory and its implications for society at large.

As an exclusive for our AI Decoded readers, we’re going to share a few additional insights below:

Chuck Herrin, Field CISO, F5 : “We are in a global AI ‘race condition’ where everyone is adopting AI at breakneck speed due to the fear of falling behind competition. But this fear is creating a dangerous feedback loop where the pressure to deploy AI faster makes us increasingly dependent on it to manage the complexity we’re generating. We’ll see a pronounced ‘AI Divide’ between those who leverage AI effectively and those who lag behind, both at the company and individual levels.”

: “We are in a global AI ‘race condition’ where everyone is adopting AI at breakneck speed due to the fear of falling behind competition. But this fear is creating a dangerous feedback loop where the pressure to deploy AI faster makes us increasingly dependent on it to manage the complexity we’re generating. We’ll see a pronounced ‘AI Divide’ between those who leverage AI effectively and those who lag behind, both at the company and individual levels.” Jeff Burger, Sr. Industrial Designer: Priority Designs : “I think we’ll be called on to help people feel more comfortable, safe, and trusting in collaborative robotic environments more deeply than we are today. We’ll leverage empathy in encouraging people to treat autonomous systems kindly to model kindness, and to receive it in return. The Golden Rule meets The Turing Test.”

: “I think we’ll be called on to help people feel more comfortable, safe, and trusting in collaborative robotic environments more deeply than we are today. We’ll leverage empathy in encouraging people to treat autonomous systems kindly to model kindness, and to receive it in return. The Golden Rule meets The Turing Test.” Jamil Valliani, Head of Product, AI, Atlassian: “2025 will be the year of the AI agent. As agents grow richer in interactivity and start to reach across more than just text and into audio and visual elements, they will bring about a powerful cultural shift in how humans collaborate with AI. I’m most excited to see agents becoming exponentially more sophisticated in how they can collaborate with teams to handle complex tasks.”

You can read Mark’s piece here.