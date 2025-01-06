LG’s new tiny home van concept is a tech bro’s dream on wheels

LG Electronics just revealed a tiny home concept that opens the van life community to a new audience: tech bros.
The concept vehicle, called the Lifestyle Solution for Mobility, is essentially a futuristic van that could be customized with any combination of LG’s smart home appliances. According to its press release, users could configure the van’s living space however their heart desires, from a “creator studio” for influencers to a “business lounge” for Silicon Valley types. The prototype will be on display at the South Korean company’s booth at CES 2025 in Las Vegas, January 7-10.
Based on what LG has shared so far, the van is a summation of the company’s current aspirations to achieve near-total home automation—just in a miniaturized, fully mobile form. Its rear cabin is outfitted to accommodate entertainment systems, laundry, cooking appliances, and more, all powered by ThinQ ON, LG’s voice-activated AI assistant.
The prototype is a vehicle (um, literally) for showcasing LG’s Mobility Experience (MX) platform, which the company defines as “smart life solutions to create a seamless connection between mobility and the AI Home.” Per LG, the MX platform will be available as a subscription service, though it’s unclear exactly what that means in practice. Fast Company has reached out to LG for comment, and will update this story accordingly.
Ultimately, the Lifestyle Solution for Mobility is less about driving and more about vibing. The press release points to “prevailing auto industry trends” as design inspiration, “which are shifting away from traditional notions of transportation and toward the idea of vehicles as a personalized lifestyle space.” This avant-garde notion of van-as-lifestyle extends somewhat to Jaguar’s recent rebrand, which stirred up a healthy dose of controversy. LG’s smart concept van seems to rest at the intersection of individuals who would like to chuck all their worldly possessions and hit the road and those who want a tech lab of Tony Stark proportions on hand at all times—a puzzling target audience, to be sure.
It’s unclear whether this collection of tech-buzzwords-on-wheels will ever actually be available, given that the van is still in the ideas phase right now. In fact, LG has introduced several vehicle concepts in past years that have not (yet) come to fruition, including an autonomous vehicle with backward-facing seats and a camper with an outdoor beer fridge. For now, startup founders itching for the open road will have to settle for a more old-fashioned route.