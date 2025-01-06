LG’s new tiny home van concept is a tech bro’s dream on wheels

The concept vehicle, called the Lifestyle Solution for Mobility, is essentially a futuristic van that could be customized with any combination of LG’s smart home appliances. According to its press release, users could configure the van’s living space however their heart desires, from a “creator studio” for influencers to a “business lounge” for Silicon Valley types. The prototype will be on display at the South Korean company’s booth at CES 2025 in Las Vegas, January 7-10.

Based on what LG has shared so far, the van is a summation of the company’s current aspirations to achieve near-total home automation—just in a miniaturized, fully mobile form. Its rear cabin is outfitted to accommodate entertainment systems, laundry, cooking appliances, and more, all powered by ThinQ ON, LG’s voice-activated AI assistant.

[Photo: LG]

The prototype is a vehicle (um, literally) for showcasing LG’s Mobility Experience (MX) platform, which the company defines as “smart life solutions to create a seamless connection between mobility and the AI Home.” Per LG, the MX platform will be available as a subscription service, though it’s unclear exactly what that means in practice. Fast Company has reached out to LG for comment, and will update this story accordingly.