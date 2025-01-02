Unemployment drop suggests most U.S. workers continue to enjoy job security

BY Associated Press1 minute read

The number of Americans applying for unemployment checks dropped last week to the lowest level since March, suggesting that most U.S. workers continue to enjoy unusually high job security.

Jobless claims dropped by 9,000 to 211,000 last week, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week average of claims, which strips out week-to-week ups and downs, fell by 3,500 to 223,250. The overall number receiving unemployment benefits fell by 52,000 to 1.84 million, the lowest since September. Thomas Simons and Sam Saliba, economists at Jefferies, called the drops “encouraging” in a commentary but cautioned that seasonal adjustments around the holidays can throw off the numbers.

The U.S. job market has cooled considerably from the red-hot hiring days of 2021-2023 when the economy was bouncing back from COVID-19 lockdowns. Through November, employers added an average of 180,000 jobs a month in 2024, down from 251,000 in 2023, 377,000 in 2022, and a record 604,000 in 2021. Still, even the diminished job creation is solid and a sign of resilience in the face of high interest rates. When the Labor Department releases hiring numbers for December on Jan. 10, they’re expected to show that employers added 160,000 jobs last month.