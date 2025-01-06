Modern CEO readers weigh in with their top leaders

Hello and welcome to Modern CEO! I’m Stephanie Mehta, CEO and chief content officer of Mansueto Ventures. Each week this newsletter explores inclusive approaches to leadership drawn from conversations with executives and entrepreneurs, and from the pages of Inc. and Fast Company. If you received this newsletter from a friend, you can sign up to get it yourself every Monday morning.

The new year is already well underway, but Modern CEO is taking one last look back. At the end of December we named E.l.f. Beauty’s Tarang Amin our inaugural Modern CEO of the Year, and we invited readers to nominate chief executives who embody the leadership values covered in this newsletter each week. Here are four more CEOs who earned your nods:

Craig Dubitsky, founder and CEO, Happy

In early 2024, serial entrepreneur Dubitsky unveiled coffee company Happy using a formula he’d applied to other businesses he’d launched, such as skincare brand EOS and toothpaste maker Hello Products: He took a product that many people think of as a commodity and reimagined it. In Happy’s case, he not only freshened up the packaging of the product, he took a new approach to social impact, granting an equity stake in the company to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).

But it is Dubitsky’s leadership style that prompted Happy marketing executive Damon Grimes to nominate his boss as a Modern CEO of the Year. “Craig’s approach to leadership is infectiously positive and remarkably different from anyone I’ve worked with in my 27 years in the workforce,” Grimes tells me. “He is empathetic, listens, and makes us believe in ourselves and what we are trying to accomplish. It’s impossible not to feel it and be inspired by him. Craig’s positive leadership is the reason why I joined him at Happy and why so many others on the team have worked for him for over 12 years . . . since the EOS and Hello Products days.”