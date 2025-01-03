Jolt Cola is back, Sephora tweens get their own scent, and Tesla peddles a $450 bottle of mezcal

BY Grace Snelling4 minute read

This week in branding news, the ’80s soda Jolt Cola staged its second return from the dead, the founder of Monday Haircare introduced a fragrance line for Gen Alpha, and Tesla released a limited-edition mezcal. Here’s everything you need to know.

[Image: Jolt Cola] Jolt Cola recharges The news: A forgotten icon is set to return this year. Jolt Cola—the edgy cousin of Coke and Pepsi—enjoyed a brief stint as one of the most caffeinated colas available in the ’80s and ’90s, and is sometimes hailed as a proto-energy drink. In early 2025, it’s coming back as an actual energy drink brand. A vintage Jolt ad [Image: Jolt Cola] Big picture: Jolt’s revival comes thanks to the supplement and energy drink company Redcon1. This is actually Jolt’s second revival (after a failed relaunch in 2017) but it’s the cola’s first time attempting to break into the $19 billion energy drink market. Redcon1 is doubling down on Jolt’s caffeine content, upping the saturation from 71 milligrams to 200 milligrams per can (roughly the caffeine content of two cups of black coffee). Presumably to appeal to a younger, more health-conscious clientele, the brand is also replacing Jolt’s sugar with sucralose. “We think of it kind of like a Coke Zero,” Redcon1 founder Aaron Singerman told Marketing Dive. “People are going to drink it and go, ‘Wow, this tastes great,’ and they’re not even thinking about the energy factor.”

Why it matters: Unfortunately, Jolt’s rebirth as an energy drink feels like a major missed opportunity from a branding perspective. The original Jolt can is delightfully ’80s, featuring a juddering all-caps logo; a red, yellow, and blue color scheme; and catchy slogans like “Join the Jolt revolt.” In other words, the brand came with plenty of recognizable visual flavor. But Jolt’s new packaging doesn’t exactly embrace those retro touches. Redcon1 opted for a more modern, desaturated can color that looks almost pink—and instead of highlighting the iconic Jolt Cola wordmark, Redcon1’s logo takes center stage. For a brand most beloved by ’80s babies, today’s Jolt doesn’t look much different from the dozens of other energy drink options on modern shelves. View this post on Instagram A post shared by DAISE Beauty (@daisebeauty) A new scent for Sephora tweens The news: The founder of Monday Haircare is branching out with a new fragrance and body care line, and it seems to be made with Sephora tweens in mind.

Big picture: Founder Jaimee Lupton’s new brand, Daise Beauty, includes deodorant, body wash, body mists, and more. The products are packaged in bright-yet-refined bottles (some of which are shaped like literal daisies), clearly aimed at a younger market. In an interview with Bustle, Lupton noted that tweens “are huge beauty consumers and lovers of fragrance, but no one’s really meeting them with an age-appropriate offering that’s also aspirational and doesn’t speak down to them.” To capture that specific vibe, Daise embraces a playful approach that encourages wearers to mix and match new scents every day. “We want them to play in the beauty space,” Lupton said. Why it matters: Daise’s clear focus on creating elevated products for a young audience reflects the recent rise of interest in prestige beauty products among the 8-to-12-year-old consumer segment—also known as the Sephora tween. Existing brands like Drunk Elephant, Rare Beauty, Glow Recipe, and Sol de Janeiro have spent the past several months crafting a strategy to reach these new shoppers. And now new beauty brands are emerging to meet Gen Alpha shoppers in the aisles.

The (dare we say it) gimmicky spirit has likely been overshadowed by the recent news of an explosion of a Tesla Cybertruck parked outside the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas—a story that Musk has tried to spin into a marketing moment for the brand on his personal X account. Meet Cornelius, the new-old Kellogg’s mascot The news: Cornelius the rooster, erstwhile mascot of Kellogg’s Corn Flakes, is getting a promotion. Big picture: In the U.K. and Ireland, Kellogg’s is introducing a new brand platform in 2025 starring Cornelius—the green, red, and yellow rooster you probably remember from the Corn Flakes boxes of your youth. In a new spot from ad agency Leo Burnett, a gigantic Cornelius is seen strutting around a city to the Jurassic 5 tune “Jayou” (which references Rice Krispies, also a Kellogg’s cereal brand). In the coming weeks, Kellogg’s plans to introduce Cornelius to a new generation of cereal lovers with a series of ads debuting on socials.