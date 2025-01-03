Fast company logo
The department store is bringing back its cursive logo at a time when many brands are ditching script.

Lord & Taylor is bringing back its cursive logo, Gen Z be damned

[Illustration: FC]

BY Hunter Schwarz1 minute read

Lord & Taylor is going against the grain and bringing back its cursive logo. The department store is set to relaunch this year as an online discount luxury retailer after its previous owner, Saadia Group, ceased operations in 2024. Step one of the relaunch under its new owner, Regal Brands Global, was to bring back its longtime script logo, which had been replaced with a sans-serif word mark.

Cursive and script logos have fallen out of fashion in recent years, as companies like Johnson & Johnson and Eddie Bauer modernized in part because younger consumers can’t read cursive. For Lord & Taylor, though, its new owner saw its modern sans-serif logo as a major misstep.

The sans-serif wordmark (top) and the restored script logo (bottom) [Image: Lord & Taylor]

Calling the former logo “the biggest betrayal of the brand,” Regal Brands Global chief strategy officer Sina Yenel said on a video conference, “I understand going after young customers, but this is not a startup.”

A vintage Lord & Taylor ad featuring the script logo. [Image: Lord & Taylor]

Founded in 1826, the heritage brand’s distinctive logo was introduced by Dorothy Shaver, who became the first female president of a major retail store in 1945. For the relaunch, Lord & Taylor is leaning into that legacy, describing itself as “the signature of American style” on its new temporary landing page.

“We are delighted to bring back our beloved logo and are dedicated to restoring Lord & Taylor’s reputation for exceptional customer service and quality,” the company says. “Our focus will be on introducing new products under the iconic Lord & Taylor signature logo.”

While modern, sans-serif logos can be helpful in reaching newer, younger audiences, companies also risk losing a piece of their heritage when they completely ditch their legacy branding. Though fewer people today are able to read cursive, if your script logo is familiar enough, customers will still know what it stands for.

Hunter Schwarz is Fast Company contributor who covers the intersection of design and advertising, branding, business, civics, fashion, fonts, packaging, politics, sports, and technology.. Hunter is the author of Yello, a newsletter about political persuasion More

