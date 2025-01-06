Citizens of Humanity’s new jeans are made with bio-dyes, and you can’t tell the difference

BY Elizabeth Segran6 minute read

If you’re environmentally conscious, you’re likely aware that dying clothes is bad for the planet. In China and Bangladesh, rivers near manufacturing hubs run black due to dyes that pollute and poison the water. But it gets worse. Dyes also accelerate global warming: 99% of all dyes are made using fossil fuels, and producing them emits 200 million tons of carbon dioxide every year.

Dyes are all around us, from the ink in pens to the colorful pages of magazines to hair dyes. But the clothing industry, and particularly the denim sector, is a huge consumer of dyes, soaking up 2 million tons of it annually. The 3 million jeans sold every year must be dyed with indigo to give them their iconic blue hue. But there are more environmentally friendly ways to create blue dyes. A French startup called Pili has developed a new dye from plant-based sugars that have a fraction of the carbon footprint of traditional, petroleum-based dyes. Citizens of Humanity Group, and eco-friendly luxury denim brand, has invested in Pili. Today, it is launching a new collection of Citizens of Humanity and Agolde garments that use its dyes. The striking thing about these new products is how they are indistinguishable from traditionally-dyed garments. [Photo: Courtesy of Citizens of Humanity] Now, the question is whether the rest of the industry will rally around this new technology, which is currently more expensive than traditional dyes. Citizens of Humanity says it costs $1.75 per pair of jeans to use Pili, while synthetic dyes cost just pennies. This is an obstacle for fast fashion brands that compete on price. But over time, Pili hopes to drive down its prices. “It will take time to bring down the cost of these dyes,” says Jérémie Blache, CEO of Pili. “That’s why it is so important to have early adopters who are willing to invest in us.”

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

The Colorful History of Dyes Dying clothes has long been a form a creativity and self-expression. Textile dying goes all the way back to the prehistoric period where people dyed flax textiles with materials from plants, animals, and minerals. In India, people dyed cotton with plant and vegetable compounds, including the indigo plant, which had a distinctive blue color. But in 1856, William Henry Perkins, an 18-year-old chemist stumbled across the first synthetic dye, a purplish color called Mauveine, which was derived from coal tar. This was a major breakthrough because dying fabrics from natural substances is both expensive and labor-intensive. Perkins and other chemists set about to develop cheaper methods to dye fabrics. Today, labs create synthetic dyes petroleum or coal compounds. This has enabled us to bring vibrant colors to a wide array of consumer products. But it has come at a cost. Many of the chemicals used in dyes are carcinogenic, which is harmful to the workers who manufacture clothing. Clothes must also be washed repeatedly to ensure the dyes in the fabric wash out, which pollutes the water. And then there’s the carbon footprint. Extracting fossil fuels requires a lot of energy, as does creating chemical reactions at high temperatures to produce the dye molecules. All of this generates greenhouse gases.

A Biobased Dye There are several eco-friendly alternatives to dying fabric, many of which rely on ancient techniques of extracting dyes from plants. Pangaia, for instance, has makes clothes dyed from flowers. While these approaches are gentler on the environment, Blache says that these botanical dyes are hard to scale up, since it is difficult to achieve a consistent color when you’re working with natural materials. Natural dyes also require an entirely different supply chain to produce, which can be a hurdle for many brands. A decade ago, Blache set out to develop a less carbon intensive way to make chemical dyes, starting with indigo for the denim industry. Rather that creating a chemical compound from fossil fuels, Blache and his team have developed a similar chemical by genetically engineering bacteria to produce the desired pigments. “Our solution is to replace fossil fuel-based byproducts with biobased dyes and pigments,” he says. “The main difference is that the raw material is not petroleum based; it is biomass.” [Photo: Courtesy of Citizens of Humanity] To create this bacteria, Pili uses sugars, including sugarcane, beetroot, starch from potatoes, and corn, which are cultivated in fermentation vats process similar to what happens in brewing beer. After this, the dye is separated from the bacteria through filtration. This is a similar technique to what is used in biopharmaceutical production.

advertisement

The final dye that Pili produces is similar enough to the petroleum-based dye that it is possible to simply swap it into the exact same supply chain the fashion industry uses to create blue jeans. This is crucial, because the easier it is to plug into the existing manufacturing system, the more likely it is for companies to make this switch. Pili’s process produces up to 50% fewer carbon emissions than the traditional method, according to third party audits. “Our process of creating the dyes does not release carbon emissions into the air, but in our life cycle analysis we are considering the footprint, including the raw materials and energy used,” he says. “And we’re finding ways to further reduce the carbon produced in the fermentation process.” [Photo: Courtesy of Citizens of Humanity] While Pili’s bio-based dyes have a much lower carbon footprint, they can still pollute waterways during the dying process. Jeans, for instance, are dyed then washed many times to ensure excess dyes wash out. This happens with Pili dyes, as well. In countries with poor environmental regulations, dye houses may not filter out the dyes before returning the water back to local rivers and water ways. So Pili is very careful to work with brands that work with responsible factories that have proper filtration processes.

Early Adopters Citizens of Humanity is one of those brands. The denim label is known for its commitment to the environment. Over the last few years, it has been a strong proponent of regenerative agriculture, investing in American farms that grow cotton in ways that actively pull carbon from the atmosphere. But Williams has been keen to find a more sustainable alternative to the dying process. “Indigo dyes are such a significant part of the denim manufacturing process,” she says. Williams was drawn to Pili, in part, because its doesn’t need to radically change its supply chain, which is important for a brand that makes millions of jeans every year. It can continue to use its denim mill, called Orta, which is based in Turkey. And importantly, the final quality of the denim is identical to what you can get from synthetic dyes. “It’s a no brainer when you can get a more eco-friendly outcome without compromising on quality,” she says. [Photo: Courtesy of Citizens of Humanity] If the entire dying industry switched to Pili, it would have a significant impact on the fashion industry’s carbon footprint. The problem is that it is significantly more expensive to dye jeans using Pili. Right now, Citizens of Humanity pays about $1.75 per pair of jeans to use Pili, while petro-based dyes cost pennies. But over time, as Pili is able to scale its operation, the cost of these dyes will drop significantly. In five years, at its current pace of growth, the plan is to reduce the cost by about half. But that requires early adopter brands to be willing to pay these higher costs now.