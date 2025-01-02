Are you Real ID compliant for your next flight? Here’s the easiest way to find out as the enforcement deadline nears

BY Sam Becker3 minute read

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is finally getting real about Real ID enforcement.

On May 7, 2025, after years of delays, travelers in the United States will need Real ID–compliant identification to get on a flight. Enforcement of the REAL ID Act arrives almost two decades after it was originally passed by Congress in 2005, following a recommendation by the 9/11 Commission. In effect, the law requires that states establish minimum security standards for driver’s licenses and identification cards. As such, beginning on May 7, travelers in the United States who are over the age of 18 will need a Real ID–compliant piece of identification to get through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints at airports. If you’re traveling by plane this year, here’s what you need to know:

Why has this taken so long? Enforcement of the law has been held back numerous times, most recently in 2022, as only around half of IDs issued by states are currently Real ID compliant. The TSA has, consequently, proposed a rule that would keep the deadline but roll back enforcement another two years, until May 2027. That would allow states even more time to get things squared away, but that rule has not been enacted. Further, there are still some regulations being worked out, and as such, people with mobile or digital driver’s licenses or IDs that may not be compliant may still be able to use them “for official purposes” in some circumstances. However, that would depend on whether the issuing state had been issued a waiver by the TSA.

“TSA is engaging with the public, licensing jurisdictions and states to facilitate a smooth transition to REAL ID enforcement beginning May 7, 2025,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske, in a statement issued in September. “REAL ID provides an important security enhancement, and this rule allows us to plan for a range of scenarios to help minimize the potential impact to travelers, industry stakeholders and states during implementation.” What does Real ID enforcement means for me? You may need to get an updated driver’s license or ID in order to board domestic flights or get into federal facilities before the deadline. For most people, the issue is going to be at the airport—if you don’t have a REAL ID–compliant piece of identification, you may find yourself unable to get past TSA checkpoints. Do I have a REAL ID–compliant document? DHS has put together a website that can help you figure out what you need to do, or if you already have REAL ID–compliant identification.

All states, the District of Columbia, and five territories are issuing compliant driver’s licenses and ID cards, and you should be able to tell if you have one—there should be a star marking on the card itself. Washington, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, and Vermont have also issued “Enhanced Driver’s Licenses,” or EDLs, which are considered “acceptable alternatives,” too, though they may lack the star marking. Can I just use my U.S. passport to fly? Yes. A passport is one of the acceptable documents accepted by the TSA. You can use your passport to travel domestically and, of course, you will still need it if you’re traveling internationally. The TSA website has a full list of ID documents accepted at checkpoints.

How do I get REAL ID–compliant identification? If you need an updated, compliant ID card or driver’s license, you can visit your state’s licensing agency to see what is required. You’ll at least need to provide your full legal name, date of birth, Social Security number, two pieces of proof of your address, and lawful status. Some states may require more information. The DHS website has an interactive map that makes it easy for you to figure out the details surrounding your specific state. When exactly will Real ID enforcement begin? As stated earlier, the deadline for getting a compliant ID is May 7, 2025. If you need more precision, the DHS website currently features a giant countdown clock that is literally counting down the seconds.