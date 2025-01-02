Broccoli listeria warning hits Walmart stores, says FDA recall website: Symptoms, list of states, what to know

BY Tracy Brown Hamilton2 minute read

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is alerting the public via its recall website about a voluntary advisory issued by Braga Fresh for a batch of Marketside Broccoli Florets sold at Walmart stores across 20 states.

The “precautionary advisory” was issued due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, a harmful bacteria that can pose serious health risks. Here’s what to know: Which product was impacted? Braga Fresh, the company behind the product, said the advisory impacts a single production lot of its 12-ounce bags of washed and ready-to-eat broccoli florets. “The potential for contamination was discovered during random sampling by Texas Health & Human Services from a Texas store location where one of multiple samples yielded a positive test result,” the company said.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Where was the product sold? The advisory states that the product was sold at Walmart, with distribution to stores in: Alaska

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Colorado

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Kentucky

Louisiana

Michigan

Montana

Nevada

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Texas

Utah

Washington

Wyoming It does not apply to any other Marketside or Braga Fresh–produced products. The company is urging consumers to discard any affected products they may have, particularly if they have frozen them for later use.

What specific product details should I look out for? Brand Name : Marketside

: Marketside Product : 12 oz. Bag of Broccoli Florets

: 12 oz. Bag of Broccoli Florets UPC Code : 6 81131 32884 5

: 6 81131 32884 5 Lot Code : BFFG327A6

: BFFG327A6 Best If Used By Date : Dec. 10, 2024

: Dec. 10, 2024 Retailer: Walmart Is this a recall? The company is using the term “advisory,” not recall. The product in question is no longer in stores. However, “consumers may have frozen the item for later use,” according to the advisory. The “best if used by” date is December 10, 2024. Are Listeria infections on the rise? Listeria infection, which can lead to severe symptoms such as fever, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, poses a particular risk to vulnerable populations, including pregnant women, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems. In pregnant women, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths. Listeria outbreaks are becoming more frequent, with experts citing several factors contributing to the increase.

advertisement

Darin Detwiler, a food safety adviser and professor at Northeastern University, told Fast Company earlier this year that the food system has grown more complex in recent decades, driven by globalization and demand for “fresh and ready-to-eat products.” He warns that “these products skip consumer preparation steps, which means any contamination that happens earlier in the supply chain can reach consumers directly.” Additionally, technologies like vacuum-sealing, meant to extend shelf life, can create conditions where pathogens like Listeria thrive. What if I have this broccoli in my freezer? Do not consume it. Throw it away immediately. For additional information, consumers can contact Braga Fresh at 877-456-7445 or by email at WeCare@bragafresh.com.