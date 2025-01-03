Inside Pinterest’s quest to restore internet optimism

Most social media platforms have devolved into a network of bottom-feeders and rage-baiters. Yet somehow, Pinterest has kept its joy.

According to Sprout Social’s 2024 content strategy report, more than half of social users think of Pinterest as “more positive” than other platforms. When Bill Ready became Pinterest’s CEO in 2022, he shared his vision for a kinder, more upbeat social network. His plan seems to be working—and it’s keeping advertisers happy, too.

Pinterest CEO Bill Ready [Photo: Pinterest]

“Time spent well”

For its survey, Sprout Social polled 4,500 social media users across the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia, and Ireland. Of the respondents, 51% agreed that Pinterest was more positive than other social media apps. Some 60% of Gen Z respondents said they think of Pinterest as a more positive platform.

In an email to Fast Company, Ready explains how Pinterest has optimized for a more joyful interface. Its AI is programmed to prioritize inclusive content, and it lets users self-select what body types are featured in search results. The latter change fends off one of Pinterest’s persistent negatives: the prevalence of “lifestyle” content that could promote disordered eating.