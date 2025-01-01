BY Michael Grothaus2 minute read

Wednesday, January 1, is New Year’s Day 2025. Unlike New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day is an official federal holiday, meaning most government offices and services will be closed. But what about banks, stock markets, and stores?

Here’s what’s open and closed on New Year’s Day 2025. Are banks open on New Year’s Day? No. Most banks will be closed on New Year’s Day including major ones like Chase Bank and Bank of America. However, just because physical bank branches will be closed on New Year’s Day doesn’t mean you can’t access banking services. Online banking should still be available via the bank’s website and smartphone apps. Are ATMs open on New Year’s Day? Yes. Though banks will be closed, ATMs should be operarting as normal. But note that with New Year’s Eve celebrations and crowds last night, some ATMs could be out of cash.

Is the post office open on New Year’s Day? No. New Year’s Day is a federal holiday, so the United States Postal Service (USPS) is not operating, and USPS stores will be closed. Is mail delivered on New Year’s Day? No. The USPS will not be making deliveries on New Year’s Day. Are FedEx and UPS operating on New Year’s Day? According to FedEx’s holiday schedule, most FedEx delivery services will be closed on New Year’s Day with the exception of its FedEx Custom Critical service.

UPS says it will not be operating pickup or delivery services on New Year’s Day; however, its UPS Express Critical service is available. Is the stock market open on New Year’s Day? No. Major U.S. stock markets will be closed on New Year’s Day. This includes the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Nasdaq. Are schools open on New Year’s Day? No. Public schools and nearly all private schools will be closed on New Year’s Day.

Are restaurants open on New Year’s Day? Many should be. Major chains like McDonald’s, Burger King, Subway, and Chipotle should be open. However, note that some franchise locations could be closed. Many sit-down restaurants will be open, but it’s always best to call ahead to see if your favorite eatery is operating today. Are retail stores open on New Year’s Day? A majority of big-box retail stores will be open. These include major chains like Walmart and Target.

Are pharmacies open on New Year’s Day? That depends on the pharmacy. As noted by USA Today, CVS pharmacies will be operating on New Year’s Day, but they may have reduced hours depending on location. Despite Walgreens stores being open, many of its pharmacies may be closed with the exception of its 24-hour locations and other select locations. Rite Aid pharmacies will be closed.