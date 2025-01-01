Norovirus outbreaks this season outpace pre-pandemic levels

BY Tracy Brown Hamilton1 minute read

Norovirus outbreaks have sharply increased across the United States and aboard cruise ships, with nearly 900 people sickened on vessels in December alone, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The rise in gastrointestinal illness, which includes symptoms like vomiting and diarrhea, has prompted concern as this winter’s outbreaks have been both more frequent and severe. In December, 16 separate outbreaks were reported on cruise ships, the highest number in 12 years. This includes a significant incident on the British ocean liner RMS Queen Mary 2, where nearly 13% of passengers and more than 5% of crew members were infected. In the week of December 5, the CDC reported 91 confirmed or suspected norovirus outbreaks, a notable spike compared to previous years.

Winter surge Norovirus is highly contagious, often spread through contaminated food, water, or surfaces, and can also transmit via direct person-to-person contact. According to CDC data, norovirus outbreaks are most common in the winter months, although the reasons for the seasonal uptick are unclear. Experts speculate that colder weather forces more people indoors, facilitating the spread of the virus. This year, the number of reported outbreaks has already surpassed the average seen before the pandemic. Norovirus typically causes about 2,500 outbreaks annually, with young children and older adults particularly vulnerable to severe dehydration, which can result in hospital visits.

Enhanced sanitation measures In response to the rise in cases, cruise lines such as Cunard and Holland America have increased sanitation efforts. “We can confirm that a number of guests on board Queen Mary 2 have reported symptoms of gastrointestinal illness,” Cunard told USA TODAY. “In response, enhanced health protocols have been implemented, including additional deep cleaning of public areas and staterooms, and close monitoring by our medical team, to ensure the comfort, health, and wellbeing of all guests and crew.” Holland America Line has also sanitized two of its ships following outbreaks earlier in December.