Calls for Costco boycott mount after board upholds DEI commitment

BY Sarah Bregel2 minute read

Costco’s Board of Directors is standing up for its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) program. As a result, Trump loyalists are vowing to boycott the retailer, while some are applauding the brand’s commitment to inclusivity.

Last week, the company urged shareholders to reject a proposal from the National Center for Public Policy Research, which describes itself as a “conservative think tank.” The proposal called for an end to Costco’s DEI programs, arguing that such initiatives are discriminatory. “It’s clear that DEI holds litigation, reputational and financial risks to the Company, and therefore financial risks to shareholders,” the group wrote in a proposal. The push comes after the Supreme Court ended affirmative action in 2023, essentially paving the way for DEI programs to be banned in the workplace, as well. However, Costco didn’t bend to the group’s proposal. “Our Board has considered this proposal and believes that our commitment to an enterprise rooted in respect and inclusion is appropriate and necessary,” the board wrote in response.

It continued, “Our success at Costco Wholesale has been built on service to our critical stakeholders: employees, members and suppliers. Our efforts around diversity, equity and inclusion follow our code of ethics.” After the statement emerged, the MAGA backlash was swift. Pro-Trump filmmaker Robby Starbuck called for conservatives to boycott the retailer. “For now, I suggest conservative consumers find other places to spend their money if Costco is so dedicated to doubling down on DEI,” Starbuck posted on X (formerly Twitter). ” If they’re smart, Costco will do right by their shareholders and change before we turn our attention to them.” A post from X user AJ Huber, which shared Costco’s statement and called for a boycott, quickly went viral. “Hell no! Absolutely not!” the user wrote in a post that has been viewed over 96.7K times at present. “Boycott Costco! Cancel your membership! Nothing can stop We The People to Make America Great Again!”