5 creative leaders on what they want to redesign in 2025

We talk about redesigns and rebrands (and refreshes ) a lot here—but it’s easy to forget that it’s a bit of a small miracle that any of them made it across the finish line in the first place.

Briefs. Pitches. Indecisive clients. Money (or lack thereof). And, of course, the “design by committee” factor that can permeate such projects.

So! As we enter the blank slate of a new year, we once again wondered: What would some of today’s creative leaders choose to redesign if they didn’t have to deal with any of that? What would they choose to redesign, blue-sky style, if budget, time and practicality were no consideration, and they could tackle anything they wanted, from the macro to the micro in the world today?

We hit up some of our favorites creatives to ask just that—and were once again surprised and delighted by their thoughtful picks.