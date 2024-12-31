Cybercriminals who hacked Rhode Island’s system for health and benefits programs have released files to a site on the dark web, a scenario the state has been preparing for, Gov. Daniel McKee said Monday.

The state has an outreach strategy to encourage potentially impacted Rhode Islanders to protect their personal information, according to a press release from McKee’s office. The governor said it wasn’t yet clear if all of the files stolen from RIBridges have been posted to the dark web, a part of the internet hosted within an encrypted network and accessible only through specialized anonymity-providing tools.

“Right now, IT teams are working diligently to analyze the released files. This is a complex process and we do not yet know the scope of the data that is included in those files,” according to a statement from McKee’s office.



McKee said in an afternoon press conference that Deloitte, the company that built and maintains RIBridges, has been in contact with the cybercriminals.

The state is working with Deloitte to generate the list of impacted individuals, officials said. Letters will be sent to those individuals with instructions on how to access free credit monitoring.