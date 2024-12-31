Quadrantid fireballs expected to light Friday’s sky

The Quadrantid meteor shower , the first major meteor display of 2025, will peak on the night of Friday, January 3. The annual event offers skywatchers a chance to see bright meteors streak across the sky, with the possibility of observing up to 120 meteors per hour at its peak.

Unlike most meteor showers, which are named after the constellations from which they appear to originate, the Quadrantids are named for a now-defunct constellation, Quadrans Muralis. Although the constellation is no longer in use, the meteors appear to radiate from a region near the constellation Boötes.

The Quadrantids are known for their bright, short-lived meteors, often referred to as “fireballs.” These meteors originate from debris left behind by asteroid 2003 EH1. As these fast-moving fragments enter Earth’s atmosphere, they burn up and produce the visible streaks of light. The shower typically peaks with a brief but intense burst of activity.

Best viewing conditions

For the best viewing experience, experts recommend heading outside during the early hours before dawn, when the sky is darkest and the moon is low. This year, the moon will be a waning crescent, only 11% full, which should provide favorable conditions for spotting meteors.