Quadrantid fireballs expected to light Friday’s sky

The Quadrantid meteor shower, the first major meteor display of 2025, will peak on the night of Friday, January 3. The annual event offers skywatchers a chance to see bright meteors streak across the sky, with the possibility of observing up to 120 meteors per hour at its peak.
Unlike most meteor showers, which are named after the constellations from which they appear to originate, the Quadrantids are named for a now-defunct constellation, Quadrans Muralis. Although the constellation is no longer in use, the meteors appear to radiate from a region near the constellation Boötes.
The Quadrantids are known for their bright, short-lived meteors, often referred to as “fireballs.” These meteors originate from debris left behind by asteroid 2003 EH1. As these fast-moving fragments enter Earth’s atmosphere, they burn up and produce the visible streaks of light. The shower typically peaks with a brief but intense burst of activity.
Best viewing conditions
For the best viewing experience, experts recommend heading outside during the early hours before dawn, when the sky is darkest and the moon is low. This year, the moon will be a waning crescent, only 11% full, which should provide favorable conditions for spotting meteors.
To get the clearest view, find a location away from city lights. Light pollution can significantly reduce the number of visible meteors. The best time to watch the Quadrantids will be during the hours before dawn, when the sky is darkest and the moon is low in the sky.
While no special equipment is needed to view the meteors, it’s helpful to dress warmly, bring a blanket or reclining chair, and allow your eyes time to adjust to the darkness. Avoiding the use of phones or bright lights will also help improve visibility.
When to watch
The Quadrantid meteor shower will continue to be visible until January 16, so if the peak night is cloudy or overcast, there will still be several opportunities to catch the display. After the Quadrantids, the next major meteor shower, the Lyrids, will occur in mid-April.